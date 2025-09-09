South Summit Announce Exclusive Melbourne and Sydney Headline Shows - Noise11.com

Perth’s South Summit are heading east this November for two exclusive headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney, marking their only standalone headline dates for the rest of 2025.

The five-piece, who have quickly become one of Australia’s most talked-about new acts, will play Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Thursday 14 November and Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Friday 15 November.

The announcement follows the release of their new single ‘Top of the Hill’, which has already become their strongest-performing release to date. Debuting on triple j’s Drive with Abby & Tyrone, the track landed across Spotify’s New Indie Arrivals and New Music Friday AU/NZ, Apple Music’s Today’s Indie Rock and New Music Daily, and Amazon’s Brand New Music. The Brendan Cecich–directed video finds the band throwing themselves down the Kalamunda Hills in a chaotic nod to the famous UK cheese roll race.

Since forming in 2020, South Summit have carved out a reputation for their blend of indie rock, reggae and hip hop. Their debut EPs Merlin’s (2021) and Creatures (2022) introduced a sound as sun-drenched as their home city of Perth, while 2023’s Visions cemented them as one of the country’s most promising new exports.

On stage, the band have become a live force. They’ve sold out international shows across the UK and Europe, played The Great Escape Festival, and built a reputation for their high-energy performances. Later this year, they’ll support Tash Sultana on her Australian headline run, join Six60 in Brisbane, and appear at Spilt Milk Festival alongside Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and Dominic Fike. In 2026, they’ll head back to Europe as special guests on Tash Sultana’s tour.

These two Eastside Tour shows will be the only chance to catch South Summit in their own spotlight this year, before they step onto some of the biggest festival and arena stages of their career.

South Summit – Eastside Tour 2025

Thursday 14 November – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday 15 November – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

