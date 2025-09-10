The Temper Trap Announce Intimate Australian Tour Ahead of New Era - Noise11.com

Australian indie-rock favourites The Temper Trap will return to home soil this October for a run of intimate East Coast shows, marking a major moment in the band’s celebrated career.

The trio of performances at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre (24 October), Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre (25 October) and Sydney’s Liberty Hall (26 October) will see

The Temper Trap reconnect with fans up close and personal.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Lucky Dimes, the band’s first new music in nine years. The single brings a darker, heavier edge to The Temper Trap’s signature sound, with Dougy Mandagi’s soaring falsetto cutting through a wall of guitars and driving percussion.

Formed in Melbourne in 2005, The Temper Trap broke through internationally with their 2009 debut album Conditions. Powered by the anthemic Sweet Disposition, the record became a modern classic, with the single featured in films, advertisements, and soundtracking countless life moments for fans across the globe. The song’s longevity was cemented this year with a #11 placing in triple j’s Hottest 100 Australian Songs of All Time.

The band’s success quickly extended beyond Australia. Conditions went platinum, earned multiple ARIA Awards, and sent The Temper Trap to festival stages like Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Primavera, and Laneway Festival. Their second album, 2012’s self-titled The Temper Trap, showcased a more expansive sound and debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. By the time 2016’s Thick as Thieves arrived, the group had firmly cemented themselves as one of Australia’s most successful musical exports of the 21st century.

Although the band stepped back from recording after Thick as Thieves, their music has continued to resonate. In 2021, Love Lost found new life when it was featured on the posthumous re-release of Mac Miller’s Faces mixtape, introducing the song to millions of fresh listeners. More recently, global DJs including John Summit, Vintage Culture, Lost Frequencies, and VXSION have remixed Sweet Disposition, pulling the band into dance charts and club playlists worldwide.

Those remixes, combined with the band’s original catalogue, have now amassed billions of streams, proving the timeless pull of The Temper Trap’s music.

Now, after a well-earned break, the group is stepping into what looks to be a defining new chapter. With Lucky Dimes signalling a heavier, sharper sound, these exclusive October shows will be the first chance for fans to hear what comes next.

THE TEMPER TRAP – AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Friday 24 October – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 25 October – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Sunday 26 October – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Frontier Member Presale: Monday 15 September, 2pm AEST

General On Sale: Wednesday 17 September, 2pm AEST

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)