Jacobs Run Return with New Single ‘She’s Not That Mean’ Ahead of Second Album The Other Side - Noise11.com

Melbourne indie rock trio Jacobs Run have unveiled their latest single, She’s Not That Mean, marking the second release from their forthcoming sophomore album, The Other Side, due out on September 12, 2025. This track follows the band’s 2019 self-titled debut, which introduced their emotionally resonant sound and established them as a notable presence in the Australian music scene.

She’s Not That Mean opens with a distinctive guitar riff that sets the tone for the song’s infectious melody. The chorus erupts with rich vocal harmonies reminiscent of 1960s pop, drawing comparisons to The Monkees and The Mamas & the Papas. Lead vocalist and guitarist Michael Jacobs explains, “I had the guitar line hanging around for some time, and thought it was cool and quirky enough to build a song around it. I wanted the chorus to sound like a throwback to the ’60s—a-la The Monkees, Mamas and Papas—those really rich interweaving harmonies where no one voice is prominent. It was a great feeling in the studio recording the backing vocals with Susie Ahern and the guys. We really had fun with it!”

One of the standout features of the song is its “fake” key change, which Jacobs describes as “the only song on the record without an orchestra, but still seems to fit nicely into the body of work.” This creative decision showcases the band’s ability to experiment with musical structures while maintaining their signature sound.

The release of She’s Not That Mean follows the band’s first new music since 2019, the single Sunday, which was also produced by the legendary Australian producer Mark Opitz. Opitz, renowned for his work with iconic Australian acts such as INXS, Cold Chisel, The Angels, and Noiseworks, has played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of The Other Side. His involvement has allowed Jacobs Run to expand their sonic horizons, incorporating orchestral elements and a more cinematic approach to their music.

The first track off the second album ‘Sunday’ was released in June.

Opitz reflects on the collaboration with Jacobs Run, stating, “Having listened to Jacobs Run’s debut self-titled album, I was immediately impressed with the strong songwriting ability of singer-guitarist Michael Jacobs and the quality of the band members’ musicianship. I’m really looking forward to working with them.” This partnership has proven to be transformative, pushing the band to explore new musical territories while staying true to their melodic roots.

The lineup for Jacobs Run remains unchanged, with Michael Jacobs on vocals and guitar, Peter Curigliano on bass and vocals, and Fabian Bucci on drums. Their cohesive chemistry and shared musical vision continue to drive the band’s evolution, as evidenced by the forthcoming album.

She’s Not That Mean is available on all digital platforms as of September 5, 2025. Fans can also look forward to the release of The Other Side on September 12, which promises to showcase the band’s growth and ambition. For more information and updates, visit jacobsrun.com.au.

Jacobs Run’s journey from their debut album to their upcoming release illustrates a band that is not only committed to their craft but also unafraid to evolve and experiment. With the guidance of Mark Opitz and a renewed sense of purpose, Jacobs Run are poised to make a significant impact on the Australian music landscape with The Other Side.

