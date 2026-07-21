The Engine Room Celebrate 40 Years of Human Frailty at Corner Hotel Anniversary - Noise11 Music News

Four key members of Hunters & Collectors will reunite as The Engine Room for a one night Melbourne performance marking the 40th anniversary of the landmark album Human Frailty, with surprise guest vocalists joining the celebration at the Corner Hotel.

by Paul Cashmere

Four musicians who helped create one of Australia’s defining rock albums will reunite this October when The Engine Room takes to the stage at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel. Bass player John Archer, drummer Doug Falconer, trumpeter Jack Howard and guitarist Barry Palmer will perform songs from Hunters & Collectors’ landmark 1986 album Human Frailty as part of the venue’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The one night only performance on 15 October brings together four long-time members of Hunters & Collectors, although Barry Palmer joined the group after the release of Human Frailty. Archer, Falconer and Howard all performed on the original album, while Palmer later became an integral member of the band’s line-up from 1988 until its initial farewell in 1998. Together, the four musicians formed much of the instrumental foundation behind Hunters & Collectors’ distinctive sound, with The Engine Room focusing on that musical legacy alongside a rotating cast of guest vocalists.

The concert also marks the first time The Engine Room has performed at the Corner Hotel, despite the venue’s long association with Melbourne’s live music scene and the band’s own history in the city. The identities of the guest singers have deliberately been kept secret and will only be revealed on the night.

The current incarnation of The Engine Room grew from a sold out fundraising concert in Castlemaine earlier this year. The performance was organised to support the Harcourt community in Central Victoria after devastating bushfires in January 2026. Falconer’s brewery was among the businesses heavily affected, losing around 80 per cent of its stock as well as most of its packaging. Joined by Paul Dempsey of Something for Kate, the benefit concert demonstrated that Hunters & Collectors’ catalogue continues to resonate with audiences four decades after its release and inspired plans for the Melbourne reunion.

Jack Howard said revisiting Human Frailty had reinforced the enduring quality of the material.

“Human Frailty was just such a great bunch of songs to work on. They suited what we did so well,” Howard said. “It’s still a bit of a shock listening back to it. This isn’t just seeing another band playing Hunters songs. It’s seeing the actual band play them.”

Barry Palmer said the group’s responsibility was to recreate the energy that originally defined the music.

“The four of us played together as a unit for a long, long time. Our job was to always serve the songs by finding the right energy,” Palmer said. “The songs we are playing are classics, so the job of The Engine Room is to walk on stage and nail that energy.”

Released on 7 April 1986, Human Frailty became the breakthrough album that established Hunters & Collectors as one of Australia’s most significant rock bands. The record reached the Australian Top 10 and peaked at No. 5 in New Zealand. It produced four singles including “Say Goodbye”, “Throw Your Arms Around Me”, “Everything’s On Fire” and “Is There Anybody In There?”.

The album’s importance has only grown over time. In 2010 it was ranked No. 18 in the book 100 Best Australian Albums, recognising both its commercial success and its influence on Australian rock music. The third recorded version of “Throw Your Arms Around Me” has since become one of the country’s most enduring songs, while Human Frailty itself remains widely regarded as Hunters & Collectors’ defining studio release.

The original Human Frailty line-up featured Mark Seymour on vocals and guitar, John Archer on bass, Doug Falconer on drums, Jack Howard on trumpet, Jeremy Smith on French horn, Michael Waters on trombone and keyboards, and Robert Miles, who played a crucial creative role through live sound, recording, mixing and art direction. Archer, Falconer and Howard are all returning for The Engine Room performances, reconnecting audiences with musicians who helped create the original recordings.

While Mark Seymour is not part of The Engine Room, the inclusion of guest vocalists reflects the project’s emphasis on celebrating the songs while retaining the original instrumental power behind them. Palmer’s presence also bridges Hunters & Collectors’ later era, having joined the band two years after Human Frailty and remaining a central member through subsequent albums and tours.

The reunion offers audiences a rare opportunity to hear much of the original musical engine behind one of Australia’s most celebrated albums, performed by the musicians who helped define its sound.

The Engine Room & Special Guests Celebrating 40 Years of Human Frailty

Thursday 15 October 2026, Richmond, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Ticket Details

Tickets are on sale now through the Corner Hotel.

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