 The Fabulous Caprettos To Play Again In 2023 - Noise11.com
Fabulous Caprettos

The Fabulous Caprettos

The Fabulous Caprettos To Play Again In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2022

in News

The Fabulous Caprettos, featuring Russell Morris, Daryl Braithwaite, Jack Jones and Rai Thistlewayte, will perform theatre shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in 2023.

The Australian supergroup performed club shows in February this year with two new and original songs in the setlist and the smorgasbord of their individual solo and bands greatest hits from Thirsty Merc, Sherbet and Southern Sons.

The 2022 setlist was:

Sweet Sweet Love (Russell Morris)
Howzat (Daryl Braithwaite)
Always and Ever (Jack Jones)
20 Good Reasons (Rai Thristlewayte)
Hit The Ground Running (Fabulous Caprettos original)
Its All Over Now Baby Blue (Russell Morris)
Love Songs (Daryl Braithwaite)
Hold Me In Your Arms (Jack Jones)
Mousetrap Heart (Rai Thristlewayte)
Highway To The Heart (Fabulous Caprettos original)
Understanding Love (Rai Thristlewayte)
Hush (Russell Morris)
As The Days Go By (Daryl Braithwaite)
Lead Me To Water (Jack Jones)
One Summer (Daryl Braithwaite)
In The Summertime (Rai Thristlewayte)
Heart In Danger (Jack Jones)
The Real Thing (Russell Morris)
The Horses (Daryl Braithwaite)

“The boys and I absolutely love playing together as The Fabulous Caprettos,” says Russell. “It breathes new life into all our hit songs when we play them together.”

The 2023 dates are

20 January, Melbourne, Hamer Hall
27 January, Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall
2 February, Sydney, State Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Margaret Urlich
New Zealand’s Margaret Urlich Has Passed Away At Age 57

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich has lost a two and a half year battle with cancer at the age of 57.

August 22, 2022
Thirsty Merc 2022
Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere

Thirsty Merc is going out on tour the way tours used to be done. They are going everywhere.

May 30, 2022
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Added To Mundi Mundi Bash

Midnight Oil will perform at Mundi Mundi Bash in Broken Hill in August.

May 15, 2022
Jason Vorherr Living In The Suburbs
Daryl Braithwaite Bass Player Jason Vorherr Releases His Solo Album ‘Living In the Suburbs’

Jason Vorherr, a member of Daryl Braithwaite’s band as well as one time bass player for the real Little River Band’s Birtles, Shorrock, Goble has released his debut album ‘Living In the Suburbs’.

May 9, 2022
Grinspoon
Michael Chugg To Stage One For Lismore, One From The Heart

Chugg Entertainment will present the One From The Heart fundraiser for Lismore on 15 May headlined by Lismore’s own Grinspoon and Paul Kelly, Dan Kelly, Jon Stevens, Lime Cordiale, Sheppard, Daryl Braithwaite, Darlinghurst and The Buckleys.

April 27, 2022
Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid

Daryl Braithwaite is the latest performer to test positive to Covid-19.

January 12, 2022
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bellarine Music Festival Adjusts Its Line-up Due To A Quarantined Artist

The Bellarine Music Festival this weekend featuring Brian Mannix & The Androids, The Chantoozies and Taxiride and had to be cancelled due to a Covid quarantine.

December 10, 2021