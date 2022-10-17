The Fabulous Caprettos To Play Again In 2023 - Noise11.com

The Fabulous Caprettos, featuring Russell Morris, Daryl Braithwaite, Jack Jones and Rai Thistlewayte, will perform theatre shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in 2023.

The Australian supergroup performed club shows in February this year with two new and original songs in the setlist and the smorgasbord of their individual solo and bands greatest hits from Thirsty Merc, Sherbet and Southern Sons.

The 2022 setlist was:

Sweet Sweet Love (Russell Morris)

Howzat (Daryl Braithwaite)

Always and Ever (Jack Jones)

20 Good Reasons (Rai Thristlewayte)

Hit The Ground Running (Fabulous Caprettos original)

Its All Over Now Baby Blue (Russell Morris)

Love Songs (Daryl Braithwaite)

Hold Me In Your Arms (Jack Jones)

Mousetrap Heart (Rai Thristlewayte)

Highway To The Heart (Fabulous Caprettos original)

Understanding Love (Rai Thristlewayte)

Hush (Russell Morris)

As The Days Go By (Daryl Braithwaite)

Lead Me To Water (Jack Jones)

One Summer (Daryl Braithwaite)

In The Summertime (Rai Thristlewayte)

Heart In Danger (Jack Jones)

The Real Thing (Russell Morris)

The Horses (Daryl Braithwaite)

“The boys and I absolutely love playing together as The Fabulous Caprettos,” says Russell. “It breathes new life into all our hit songs when we play them together.”

The 2023 dates are

20 January, Melbourne, Hamer Hall

27 January, Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

2 February, Sydney, State Theatre

