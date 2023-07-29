Icehouse and Simple Minds To Reunite For Red Hot Summer 2024 Tour - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer will recreate the historic 1981 touring line-up with Icehouse and Simple Minds together again on the same bill.
In 1981 Icehouse toured the UK for the first time supporting Simple Minds. The favour was reversed when on the Australian leg of the same tour, Simple Minds toured Australia for the first time opening for Icehouse.
Jim Kerr said, “we had the best time during that six-week period, and we’re ecstatic to be able to come back and to do it all over again with our mates, Icehouse! We love everything about this band and Australia. We are always welcomed with open arms and have such a special bond with our Aussie fans. We can’t wait to get back there and play in some of the best outdoor locations in your beautiful country.”
Iva Davies said, “back in 1981, on ICEHOUSE’s first journey overseas, we were introduced to Simple Minds and their great stage presence when we went on the same tour supporting them around the UK. It was an exciting time and we all got on so well that we asked Simple Minds to support us when we returned to Australia. They did and Australians became one of the most welcoming audiences in the world for them. I’m really looking forward to our co-headlining tour next year – it will be an opportunity to relive some memories and thrilling to see how far we’ve all come since those first shows.”
For 2024, The Red Hot Summer tour series two will feature the two bands together again with Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl also on the line-up.
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024
Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show
Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au
Red Hot Summer 2024 (and a little bit of 2023) will feature Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates.
SERIES ONE 2024
Saturday 11th November 2023
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA
Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW
Saturday 13th January 2024
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW
Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au
