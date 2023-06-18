Dave Gleeson Sends Shivers Though The Fabulous Caprettos - Noise11.com

Soon to be departing Angels singer Dave Gleeson is giving supergroup The Fabulous Caprettos a ‘helping hand’ with shows in January 2024.

Daryl Braithwaite has stepped aside from the Caprettos and Dave has come in for the Aussie supergroup to ‘shine on’.

The Fabulous Caprettos is Russell Morris, Jack Jones and Rai Thistlethwayte with Dave replacing Daryl and we assume singing Jets song and not keeping The Caprettos 18 minute ‘The Horses’ encore going.

The news we’ve all been waiting for!

We are pleased to announce 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐧 one of Australia’s #1 rock legends will join forces with Aria Hall of Famer and Multi award winner 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 and music giants 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐤𝐚 – 𝐈𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 (Southern Sons), 𝐑𝐚𝐢 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐞 (Thirsty Merc/Joe Satriani) performing their biggest hits for what promises to be an extraordinary evening of music.

The Fabulous Caprettos will play their first show with Dave Gleeson in Melbourne at Palms at Crown on January 4, 2024.

Fabulous Caprettos dates are:

4 January, Melbourne, Palms

6 January, Wollongong, Anitas Theatre

7 January, Toronto, Toronto Hotel

10 January, Perth, Astor Theatre

11 January, Adelaide, The Gov

12 January, Sunshine Coast, The Events Centre

13 January, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns Services Club

14 January, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Dave Gleeson’s final dates with The Angels are:

The Angels Orchestrated – ‘SYMPHONY OF ANGELS’ – Final Two Orchestral Shows Featuring Dave Gleeson

Fri 23rd Jun – Palais Theatre – St Kilda

Fri 30th Jun – Her Majesty’s Theatre – Adelaide

Plus Four Extra Festival Shows Featuring Dave Gleeson

Wed 5th Jul – Big Red Bash

Fri 11th Aug – Mt Isa Rodeo

Fri 18th Aug – Mundi Mundi Bash

Sun 27th Aug – Gympie Muster

Russell Morris will perform Symphony Orchestra shows:

2 July at the Sydney Opera House and

4 July at Hamer Hall Melbourne.

