Harry Styles Performs Rickie Lee Jones ‘The Horses’ With Daryl Braithwaite In Sydney - Noise11.com

Harry Styles Performs Rickie Lee Jones ‘The Horses’ With Daryl Braithwaite In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2023

in News

Harry Styles has been popping out the Rickie Lee Jones song ‘The Horses’ on his Australian tour as an Aussie anthem because it was such a big hit for Australia’s Daryl Braithwaite. At the Sydney show, Daryl joined Harry on stage.

Styles told the audience “It’s our last show in Australia, so it only felt right to do something a little bit special. Please welcome, Mr Daryl Braithwaite!”

Daryl’s version of ‘The Horses’ was included on his 1990 album ‘Rise’. Tommy Emmanuel played guitar on Daryl’s version and Margaret Urlich was the backing singer. His song reached number no 1 in 1991.

Rickie Lee Jones wrote ‘The Horses’ with Walter Becker of Steely Dan. It was an album track from her 1989 album ‘Flying Cowboys’ and used in 1996 for the sountrack of the Tom Cruise movie ‘Jerry Maguire’.

Daryl joined Harry for Harry’s last show of his 2023 Australian tour.

Harry Styles setlist, 4 March 2023, Sydney.

Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Golden
Adore You
Keep Driving
Daylight
Woman
Matilda
Little Freak
Satellite
Cinema
Treat People With Kindness
What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)
Late Night Talking
Watermelon Sugar
Love of My Life

Encore:
Sign of the Times
The Horses (Rickie Lee Jones cover) (with Daryl Braithwaite)
As It Was
Kiwi

