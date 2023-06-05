 The Fugees Surprise Reunion In Philadelphia - Noise11.com
Fugees

Fugees

The Fugees Surprise Reunion In Philadelphia

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2023

in News

The Fugees were back together again on Saturday with an unannounced performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

Ms Lauryn Hill was scheduled to appear as a solo artist, and she did performing 10 songs from her 1998 classic ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’. Then Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel joined her and The Fugees were back together.

The next six songs were all from the iconic ‘The Score’ album by The Fugees from 1996.

The Fugees had planned a reunion before Covid but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The did reform one time in 2021 on September 22 in New York. That was the first time the trio had performed together since 2006.

Ms Lauryn Hill and The Fugees setlist, Philadelphia 3 June 2023.

Everything Is Everything (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
Superstar (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
When It Hurts So Bad (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
Final Hour (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
Lost Ones (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
Ex-Factor (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
To Zion (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
Nothing Even Matters (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)
Doo Wop (That Thing) (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Fugees
The Score (from the Score, 1996)
How Many Mics (from the Score, 1996)
Zealots (from the Score, 1996)
Ready or Not (from the Score, 1996)
Killing Me Softly With His Song (from the Score, 1996)
Fu-Gee-La (from the Score, 1996)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand Dates Announced

Foo Fighters will tour Australia in November and December 2023 and then return for more shows in New Zealand in January 2024.

10 hours ago
Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg Postpones Hollywood Shows In Support Of Striking Writers

Snoop Dogg has postponed his two upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl to stand in solidarity with striking writers.

2 days ago
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Tupac To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Late rapper Tupac Shakur is to be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3 days ago
Extreme
Extreme Premiere New Song ‘Other Side of the Rainbow’

Extreme have released another track from the upcoming ‘Six’ album ahead of the Australian tour with Living Colour.

4 days ago
Magic Dirt photo by Mitch Lowe
Magic Dirt To Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Young and Full of the Devil’

Magic Dirt released their second album ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ in 1998. The album was recorded in 12 days at Birdland Studios and introduced Raul Sanchez to the band.

4 days ago
Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Australian Tour – Here Is What To Expect

Motley Crue and Def Leppard will bring The World Tour to Australia in November.

4 days ago
The Superjesus To Premiere ‘Lights Put’ On June 16

The Superjesus will release more new music on June 16 with ‘Lights Out’ on the way and a tour set to go.

4 days ago