The Fugees Surprise Reunion In Philadelphia - Noise11.com

The Fugees were back together again on Saturday with an unannounced performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

Ms Lauryn Hill was scheduled to appear as a solo artist, and she did performing 10 songs from her 1998 classic ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’. Then Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel joined her and The Fugees were back together.

The next six songs were all from the iconic ‘The Score’ album by The Fugees from 1996.

The Fugees had planned a reunion before Covid but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The did reform one time in 2021 on September 22 in New York. That was the first time the trio had performed together since 2006.

Ms Lauryn Hill and The Fugees setlist, Philadelphia 3 June 2023.

Everything Is Everything (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Superstar (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

When It Hurts So Bad (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Final Hour (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Lost Ones (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Ex-Factor (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

To Zion (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Nothing Even Matters (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Doo Wop (That Thing) (from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998)

Fugees

The Score (from the Score, 1996)

How Many Mics (from the Score, 1996)

Zealots (from the Score, 1996)

Ready or Not (from the Score, 1996)

Killing Me Softly With His Song (from the Score, 1996)

Fu-Gee-La (from the Score, 1996)

