The Grammy Awards 2023 Winners COMPLETE - Noise11.com

The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles.

Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt and Harry Styles all won three awards each. Styles took home Album of the Year, Raitt Song of the Year.

The Complete Winners List for 2023 is:

Best rap album

WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

GOD DID — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best música urbana album

WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best pop duo/group performance

WINNER: Unholy — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Don’t Shut Me Down — ABBA

Bam Bam — Camila Cabello ft Ed Sheeran

My Universe — Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone & Doja Cat

Best country album

WINNER: A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Growin’ Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

Best R&B song

WINNER: CUFF IT — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J Blige

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don’t Walk Away — PJ Morton

Best pop vocal album

WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Best rap song

WINNER: The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow ft Drake

GOD DID — DJ Khaled ft Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

pushin P — Gunna & Future ft Young Thug

WAIT FOR U — Future ft Drake & Tems

Best rap performance

WINNER: The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

GOD DID — DJ Khaled ft Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas — Doja Cat

pushin P — Gunna & Future ft Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla

Best R&B album

WINNER: Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Best R&B performance

WINNER: Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

VIRGO’S GROOVE — Beyoncé

Here With Me — Mary J. Blige ft Anderson Paak

Over — Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Best melodic rap performance

WINNER: WAIT FOR U — Future ft Drake & Tems

BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled ft Future & SZA

First Class — Jack Harlow

Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar ft Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) — Latto

Best rock album

WINNER: Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne

Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys

The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler — Idles

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly

Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon

Best rock song

WINNER: Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile

Black Summer — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout — Turnstile

Harmonia’s Dream — The War On Drugs

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne ft Jeff Beck

Best rock performance

WINNER: Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile

So Happy It Hurts — Bryan Adams

Old Man — Beck

Wild Child — The Black Keys

Crawl! — Idles

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne ft Jeff Beck

Holiday — Turnstile

Best alternative music album

WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best alternative music performance

WINNER: Chaise Longue — Wet Leg

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys

Certainty — Big Thief

King — Florence + The Machine

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft Perfume Genius

Best metal performance

WINNER: Degradation Rules — Ozzy Osbourne ft Tony Iommi

Call Me Little Sunshine — Ghost

We’ll Be Back — Megadeth

Kill Or Be Killed — Muse

Blackout — Turnstile

Best dance/electronic recording

WINNER: BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé

Rosewood — Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel

I’m Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated — KAYTRANADA ft H.E.R.

On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best folk album

WINNER: Revealer — Madison Cunningham

Spellbound — Judy Collins

The Light At The End Of The Line — Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy — Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street — Punch Brothers

Best musical theatre album

WINNER: Into The Woods

Caroline, Or Change

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Six: Live On Opening Night

A Strange Loop

Best music video

WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Easy On Me — Adele

Yet To Come — BTS

Woman — Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

As It Was — Harry Styles

Best comedy album

WINNER: The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best spoken word poetry album

WINNER: The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J Ivy

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording

WINNER: Finding Me — Viola Davis

Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music Is History — Questlove

Best traditional pop vocal album

WINNER: Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around … — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best traditional R&B performance

WINNER: PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé

Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin’ — Babyface ft Ella Mai

‘Round Midnight — Adam Blackstone ft Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J Blige

Best progressive R&B album

WINNER: Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Drones — Terrace Martin

Starfruit — Moonchild

Red Balloon — Tank And The Bangas

Best country song

WINNER: ‘Til You Can’t — Cody Johnson

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Doin’ This — Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift

If I Was A Cowboy — Miranda Lambert

I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die — Willie Nelson

Best country solo performance

WINNER: Live Forever — Willie Nelson

Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini

Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan

In His Arms — Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Best country duo/group performance

WINNER: Never Wanted To Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider’s Prayer — Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin’ Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You – Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best new age, ambient or chant album

WINNER: Mystic Mirror — White Sun

Positano Songs — Will Ackerman

Joy — Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana — Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Best jazz vocal album

WINNER: Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

The Evening: Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best jazz instrumental album

WINNER: New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets

Best large jazz ensemble album

WINNER: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Best improvised jazz solo

WINNER: Endangered Species — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

Rounds (Live) — Ambrose Akinmusire

Keep Holding On — Gerald Albright

Falling — Melissa Aldana

Call Of The Drum — Marcus Baylor

Cherokee/Koko — John Beasley

Best bluegrass album

WINNER: Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Toward The Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan

Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band

Best traditional blues album

WINNER: Get On Board — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Heavy Load Blues — Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie — Buddy Guy

The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall

Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite

Best contemporary blues album

WINNER: Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter

Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland

Crown — Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper

Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars

Best contemporary instrumental album

WINNER: Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Between Dreaming And Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Best instrumental composition

WINNER: Refuge — Geoffrey Keezer

African Tales — Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar

El País Invisible — Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues — Danilo Pérez ft The Global Messengers

Snapshots — Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar

Best gospel album

WINNER: Kingdom Book One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Die To Live — Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Clarity — DOE

All Things New — Tye Tribbett

Best gospel performance/song

WINNER: Kingdom — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Positive — Erica Campbell

When I Pray — DOE

The Better Benediction — PJ Morton ft Zacardi Cortez

Get Up — Tye Tribbett

Best roots gospel album

WINNER: The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band

Let’s Just Praise The Lord — Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots — Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson

2:22 — Karen Peck & New River

Best contemporary Christian music album

WINNER: Breathe — Maverick City Music

Lion — Elevation Worship

Life After Death — TobyMac

Always — Chris Tomlin

My Jesus — Anne Wilson

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

WINNER: Fear Is Not My Future — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) — Crowder ft Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music

So Good — DOE

For God Is With Us — for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott

Holy Forever — Chris Tomlin

Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) — Phil Wickham

Best tropical Latin album

WINNER: Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best Latin rock or alternative album

WINNER: MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

Best Latin pop album

WINNER: Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

VIAJANTE — Fonseca

Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra

Best Latin jazz album

WINNER: Fandango At The Wall In New York — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra ft The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida — Danilo Pérez ft The Global Messengers

If You Will — Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

WINNER: Un Canto por México – El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade

Abeja Reina — Chiquis

La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís

Best regional roots music album

WINNER: Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky

Full Circle — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul ft LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man — Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Best reggae album

WINNER: The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted — Koffee

Scorcha — Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm — Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy

Best global music performance

WINNER: Bayethe — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Udhero Na — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last — Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down — Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Best global music album

WINNER: Sakura — Masa Takumi

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley ft Manu Delago

Best Americana album

WINNER: In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr John

Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt

Best Americana performance

WINNER: Made Up Mind — Bonnie Raitt

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] — Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again — Asleep At The Wheel ft Lyle Lovett

The Message — Blind Boys Of Alabama ft Black Violin

You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile ft Lucius

Best American roots performance

WINNER: Stompin’ Ground — Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel — Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty — Fantastic Negrito

Prodigal Daughter — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best American roots song

WINNER: Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt

Bright Star — Anaïs Mitchell

Forever — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott

High And Lonesome — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant

Prodigal Daughter — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan

You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile

Best children’s music album

WINNER: The Movement — Alphabet Rockers

Into The Little Blue House — Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet — Justin Roberts

Producer of the year, non-classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Best song written for visual media

WINNER: We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto] — Carolina Gaitán-La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast

Be Alive [From King Richard] — Beyoncé

Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift

Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Lady Gaga

Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King] — Jessy Wilson ft Angelique Kidjo

Nobody Like U [From Turning Red] — 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

WINNER: Encanto

ELVIS

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

WINNER: Encanto

The Batman

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

Succession: Season 3

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

WINNER: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Call Of Duty ®: Vanguard

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Old World

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

WINNER: Scrapple From The Apple — Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) — Armand Hutton ft Terrell Hunt & Just 6

How Deep Is Your Love — Kings Return

Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) — Danny Elfman

Minnesota, WI — Remy Le Boeuf

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

WINNER: Songbird (Orchestral Version) — Christine McVie

Let It Happen — Louis Cole

Never Gonna Be Alone — Jacob Collier ft Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying — Cécile McLorin Salvant

2 + 2 = 5 — Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet

Best orchestral performance

WINNER: Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman — New York Youth Symphony

Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World — Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 — Los Angeles Philharmonic

Eastman: Stay On It — Wild Up

John Williams – The Berlin Concert — Berliner Philharmoniker

Best opera recording

WINNER: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Aucoin: Eurydice — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X — Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus

Best choral performance

WINNER: Born — Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing

Bach: St. John Passion — English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir

Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 — Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

WINNER: Shaw: Evergreen — Attacca Quartet

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets — Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances — Neave Trio

Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion

What Is American — PUBLIQuartet

Best classical instrumental solo

WINNER: Letters For The Future — Time For Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Abels: Isolation Variation — Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art Of Life — Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations — Mitsuko Uchida

A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic — Mak Grgić

Best classical solo vocal album

WINNER: How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke

Eden — Joyce DiDonato

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman

Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan

Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming

Best recording package

WINNER: Beginningless Beginning — Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra

Divers — Soporus

Everything Was Beautiful — Spiritualized

Telos — Fann

Voyeurist — Underoath

Best boxed or special limited edition package

WINNER: In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — The Grateful Dead

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined — Various Artists

Big Mess — Danny Elfman

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Black Pumas

Book — They Might Be Giants

Best album notes

WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Wilco

The American Clavé Recordings — Astor Piazzolla

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

Harry Partch, 1942 — Harry Partch

Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Doc Watson

Best historical album

WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Wilco

Against The Odds: 1974-1982 — Blondie

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Glen Gould

Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Doc Watson

To Whom It May Concern… — Freestyle Fellowship

Best engineered album, non-classical

WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Adolescence — Baynk

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Father John Misty

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Best remixed recording

WINNER: About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) — Purple Disco Machine (Original artist: Lizzo)

BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix) — Terry Hunter (Original artist: Beyoncé)

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) — Four Tet (Original artist: Ellie Goulding)

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) — Paul Woolford (Original artist: The Knocks & Dragonette)

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) — Soulwax (Original artist: Wet Leg)

Best immersive audio album

WINNER: Divine Tides – Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera

Memories…Do Not Open — The Chainsmokers

Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 — Jane Ira Bloom

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene

Best music film

WINNER: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — (Various Artists)

Adele One Night Only — Adele

Our World — Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 — Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) — Rosalía

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best classical compendium

WINNER: An Adoption Story

Aspire

A Concert For Ukraine

The Lost Birds

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Producer of the year, classical

WINNER: Judith Sherman

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Best contemporary classical composition

WINNER: Puts: Contact — Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra

Akiho: Ligneous Suite — Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet

Bermel: Intonations — Jack Quartet

Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God — Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester

Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved — Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music

Best engineered album, classical

WINNER: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestras — Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Springs — Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded Worlds — Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra

Best dance/electronic music album

WINNER: Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best pop solo performance

WINNER: Easy On Me — Adele

Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

Record of the year

WINNER: About Damn Time — Lizzo

Don’t Shut Me Down — ABBA

Easy On Me — Adele

Break My Soul — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J Blige

You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile ft Lucius

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

As It Was — Harry Styles

Album of the year

WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Song of the year

WINNER: Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt (written by Bonnie Raitt)

abcdefu — GAYLE (written by Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger)

About Damn Time — Lizzo (written by Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift (written by Liz Rose & Taylor Swift)

As It Was — Harry Styles (written by Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles)

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy (written by Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy)

BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé (written by Beyoncé, S Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A Stewart)

Easy On Me — Adele (written by Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin)

GOD DID — DJ Khaled ft Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy (written by Tarik Azzouz, E Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar)

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar (written by Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer)

Best new artist

WINNER: Samara Joy

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

