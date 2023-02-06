The Grammy Awards 2023 Winners COMPLETE - Noise11.com

The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles.
Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt and Harry Styles all won three awards each. Styles took home Album of the Year, Raitt Song of the Year.
The Complete Winners List for 2023 is:
Best rap album
WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
GOD DID — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best música urbana album
WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best pop duo/group performance
WINNER: Unholy — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Don’t Shut Me Down — ABBA
Bam Bam — Camila Cabello ft Ed Sheeran
My Universe — Coldplay & BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone & Doja Cat
Best country album
WINNER: A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Growin’ Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
Best R&B song
WINNER: CUFF IT — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J Blige
Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don’t Walk Away — PJ Morton
Best pop vocal album
WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Best rap song
WINNER: The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow ft Drake
GOD DID — DJ Khaled ft Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
pushin P — Gunna & Future ft Young Thug
WAIT FOR U — Future ft Drake & Tems
Best rap performance
WINNER: The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
GOD DID — DJ Khaled ft Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Vegas — Doja Cat
pushin P — Gunna & Future ft Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla
Best R&B album
WINNER: Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Best R&B performance
WINNER: Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
VIRGO’S GROOVE — Beyoncé
Here With Me — Mary J. Blige ft Anderson Paak
Over — Lucky Daye
Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
Best melodic rap performance
WINNER: WAIT FOR U — Future ft Drake & Tems
BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled ft Future & SZA
First Class — Jack Harlow
Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar ft Blxst & Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live) — Latto
Best rock album
WINNER: Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne
Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys
The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler — Idles
Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon
Best rock song
WINNER: Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
Black Summer — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout — Turnstile
Harmonia’s Dream — The War On Drugs
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne ft Jeff Beck
Best rock performance
WINNER: Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
So Happy It Hurts — Bryan Adams
Old Man — Beck
Wild Child — The Black Keys
Crawl! — Idles
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne ft Jeff Beck
Holiday — Turnstile
Best alternative music album
WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best alternative music performance
WINNER: Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
There’d Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
Certainty — Big Thief
King — Florence + The Machine
Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft Perfume Genius
Best metal performance
WINNER: Degradation Rules — Ozzy Osbourne ft Tony Iommi
Call Me Little Sunshine — Ghost
We’ll Be Back — Megadeth
Kill Or Be Killed — Muse
Blackout — Turnstile
Best dance/electronic recording
WINNER: BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
Rosewood — Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel
I’m Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Intimidated — KAYTRANADA ft H.E.R.
On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best folk album
WINNER: Revealer — Madison Cunningham
Spellbound — Judy Collins
The Light At The End Of The Line — Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy — Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street — Punch Brothers
Best musical theatre album
WINNER: Into The Woods
Caroline, Or Change
MJ The Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Six: Live On Opening Night
A Strange Loop
Best music video
WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
Easy On Me — Adele
Yet To Come — BTS
Woman — Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
Best comedy album
WINNER: The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best spoken word poetry album
WINNER: The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J Ivy
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording
WINNER: Finding Me — Viola Davis
Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music Is History — Questlove
Best traditional pop vocal album
WINNER: Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around … — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best traditional R&B performance
WINNER: PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé
Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra
Keeps On Fallin’ — Babyface ft Ella Mai
‘Round Midnight — Adam Blackstone ft Jazmine Sullivan
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J Blige
Best progressive R&B album
WINNER: Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Starfruit — Moonchild
Red Balloon — Tank And The Bangas
Best country song
WINNER: ‘Til You Can’t — Cody Johnson
Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
Doin’ This — Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift
If I Was A Cowboy — Miranda Lambert
I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die — Willie Nelson
Best country solo performance
WINNER: Live Forever — Willie Nelson
Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini
Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan
In His Arms — Miranda Lambert
Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
Best country duo/group performance
WINNER: Never Wanted To Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
Midnight Rider’s Prayer — Brothers Osborne
Outrunnin’ Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You – Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best new age, ambient or chant album
WINNER: Mystic Mirror — White Sun
Positano Songs — Will Ackerman
Joy — Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana — Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt
Best jazz vocal album
WINNER: Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
The Evening: Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best jazz instrumental album
WINNER: New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets
Best large jazz ensemble album
WINNER: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
Architecture Of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
Best improvised jazz solo
WINNER: Endangered Species — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese
Rounds (Live) — Ambrose Akinmusire
Keep Holding On — Gerald Albright
Falling — Melissa Aldana
Call Of The Drum — Marcus Baylor
Cherokee/Koko — John Beasley
Best bluegrass album
WINNER: Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Toward The Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan
Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band
Best traditional blues album
WINNER: Get On Board — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
Heavy Load Blues — Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie — Buddy Guy
The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall
Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite
Best contemporary blues album
WINNER: Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter
Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland
Crown — Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper
Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars
Best contemporary instrumental album
WINNER: Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Between Dreaming And Joy — Jeff Coffin
Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz — Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau
Best instrumental composition
WINNER: Refuge — Geoffrey Keezer
African Tales — Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar
El País Invisible — Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn
Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues — Danilo Pérez ft The Global Messengers
Snapshots — Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar
Best gospel album
WINNER: Kingdom Book One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Die To Live — Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard
Clarity — DOE
All Things New — Tye Tribbett
Best gospel performance/song
WINNER: Kingdom — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Positive — Erica Campbell
When I Pray — DOE
The Better Benediction — PJ Morton ft Zacardi Cortez
Get Up — Tye Tribbett
Best roots gospel album
WINNER: The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band
Let’s Just Praise The Lord — Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio – Irish American Roots — Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson
2:22 — Karen Peck & New River
Best contemporary Christian music album
WINNER: Breathe — Maverick City Music
Lion — Elevation Worship
Life After Death — TobyMac
Always — Chris Tomlin
My Jesus — Anne Wilson
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
WINNER: Fear Is Not My Future — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) — Crowder ft Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music
So Good — DOE
For God Is With Us — for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott
Holy Forever — Chris Tomlin
Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) — Phil Wickham
Best tropical Latin album
WINNER: Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best Latin rock or alternative album
WINNER: MOTOMAMI — Rosalía
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
Best Latin pop album
WINNER: Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
VIAJANTE — Fonseca
Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra
Best Latin jazz album
WINNER: Fandango At The Wall In New York — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra ft The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Crisálida — Danilo Pérez ft The Global Messengers
If You Will — Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
WINNER: Un Canto por México – El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís
Best regional roots music album
WINNER: Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky
Full Circle — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul ft LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man — Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Best reggae album
WINNER: The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted — Koffee
Scorcha — Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm — Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy
Best global music performance
WINNER: Bayethe — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Udhero Na — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
Gimme Love — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
Last Last — Burna Boy
Neva Bow Down — Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
Best global music album
WINNER: Sakura — Masa Takumi
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley ft Manu Delago
Best Americana album
WINNER: In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr John
Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best Americana performance
WINNER: Made Up Mind — Bonnie Raitt
Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] — Eric Alexandrakis
There You Go Again — Asleep At The Wheel ft Lyle Lovett
The Message — Blind Boys Of Alabama ft Black Violin
You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile ft Lucius
Best American roots performance
WINNER: Stompin’ Ground — Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
Life According To Raechel — Madison Cunningham
Oh Betty — Fantastic Negrito
Prodigal Daughter — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best American roots song
WINNER: Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt
Bright Star — Anaïs Mitchell
Forever — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott
High And Lonesome — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant
Prodigal Daughter — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan
You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile
Best children’s music album
WINNER: The Movement — Alphabet Rockers
Into The Little Blue House — Wendy And DB
Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet — Justin Roberts
Producer of the year, non-classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Best song written for visual media
WINNER: We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto] — Carolina Gaitán-La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast
Be Alive [From King Richard] — Beyoncé
Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift
Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Lady Gaga
Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King] — Jessy Wilson ft Angelique Kidjo
Nobody Like U [From Turning Red] — 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
WINNER: Encanto
ELVIS
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)
WINNER: Encanto
The Batman
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
Succession: Season 3
Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media
WINNER: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Call Of Duty ®: Vanguard
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Old World
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
WINNER: Scrapple From The Apple — Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur
As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) — Armand Hutton ft Terrell Hunt & Just 6
How Deep Is Your Love — Kings Return
Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) — Danny Elfman
Minnesota, WI — Remy Le Boeuf
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
WINNER: Songbird (Orchestral Version) — Christine McVie
Let It Happen — Louis Cole
Never Gonna Be Alone — Jacob Collier ft Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer
Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying — Cécile McLorin Salvant
2 + 2 = 5 — Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet
Best orchestral performance
WINNER: Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman — New York Youth Symphony
Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World — Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble
Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 — Los Angeles Philharmonic
Eastman: Stay On It — Wild Up
John Williams – The Berlin Concert — Berliner Philharmoniker
Best opera recording
WINNER: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Aucoin: Eurydice — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X — Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus
Best choral performance
WINNER: Born — Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing
Bach: St. John Passion — English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir
Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 — Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
WINNER: Shaw: Evergreen — Attacca Quartet
Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets — Dover Quartet
Musical Remembrances — Neave Trio
Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion
What Is American — PUBLIQuartet
Best classical instrumental solo
WINNER: Letters For The Future — Time For Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra
Abels: Isolation Variation — Hilary Hahn
Bach: The Art Of Life — Daniil Trifonov
Beethoven: Diabelli Variations — Mitsuko Uchida
A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic — Mak Grgić
Best classical solo vocal album
WINNER: How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke
Eden — Joyce DiDonato
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman
Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan
Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming
Best recording package
WINNER: Beginningless Beginning — Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra
Divers — Soporus
Everything Was Beautiful — Spiritualized
Telos — Fann
Voyeurist — Underoath
Best boxed or special limited edition package
WINNER: In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — The Grateful Dead
Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined — Various Artists
Big Mess — Danny Elfman
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Black Pumas
Book — They Might Be Giants
Best album notes
WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Wilco
The American Clavé Recordings — Astor Piazzolla
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
Harry Partch, 1942 — Harry Partch
Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Doc Watson
Best historical album
WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Wilco
Against The Odds: 1974-1982 — Blondie
The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Glen Gould
Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Doc Watson
To Whom It May Concern… — Freestyle Fellowship
Best engineered album, non-classical
WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Adolescence — Baynk
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Father John Misty
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Best remixed recording
WINNER: About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) — Purple Disco Machine (Original artist: Lizzo)
BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix) — Terry Hunter (Original artist: Beyoncé)
Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) — Four Tet (Original artist: Ellie Goulding)
Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) — Paul Woolford (Original artist: The Knocks & Dragonette)
Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) — Soulwax (Original artist: Wet Leg)
Best immersive audio album
WINNER: Divine Tides – Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera
Memories…Do Not Open — The Chainsmokers
Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 — Jane Ira Bloom
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene
Best music film
WINNER: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — (Various Artists)
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) — Rosalía
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best classical compendium
WINNER: An Adoption Story
Aspire
A Concert For Ukraine
The Lost Birds
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Producer of the year, classical
WINNER: Judith Sherman
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
Best contemporary classical composition
WINNER: Puts: Contact — Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra
Akiho: Ligneous Suite — Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet
Bermel: Intonations — Jack Quartet
Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God — Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester
Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved — Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music
Best engineered album, classical
WINNER: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestras — Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Springs — Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded Worlds — Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra
Best dance/electronic music album
WINNER: Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best pop solo performance
WINNER: Easy On Me — Adele
Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny
Woman — Doja Cat
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
About Damn Time — Lizzo
As It Was — Harry Styles
Record of the year
WINNER: About Damn Time — Lizzo
Don’t Shut Me Down — ABBA
Easy On Me — Adele
Break My Soul — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J Blige
You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile ft Lucius
Woman — Doja Cat
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
As It Was — Harry Styles
Album of the year
WINNER: Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Song of the year
WINNER: Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt (written by Bonnie Raitt)
abcdefu — GAYLE (written by Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger)
About Damn Time — Lizzo (written by Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift (written by Liz Rose & Taylor Swift)
As It Was — Harry Styles (written by Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles)
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy (written by Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy)
BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé (written by Beyoncé, S Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A Stewart)
Easy On Me — Adele (written by Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin)
GOD DID — DJ Khaled ft Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy (written by Tarik Azzouz, E Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar)
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar (written by Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer)
Best new artist
WINNER: Samara Joy
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
