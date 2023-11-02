 The Guess Who Founders Sue ‘Joke Band’ - Noise11.com
Guess Who American Woman

The Guess Who Founders Sue ‘Joke Band’

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2023

in News

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, co-founders of Canada’s The Guess Who, are suing Jim Kale and Garry Peterson for parading the current band of “hired musicians” using the name The Guess Who.

Kale was in the band until 1972 and Petersen until the group broke up in 1975, are accused of coming up with a deceptive scheme to falsely trick fans into buying tickets thinking they were getting the real band.

The Guess Who 2023 features two members who joined this year, one who joined in 2021, a lead singer who has been in this band since 2008 and Peterson on drums.

Cummings and Bachman claim Kale and Peterson have been using images of the original band to promote the “joke band” and are using the name without a proper license to do so.

Cummings and Bachman are seeking $20 million in damages.

The lawsuit has been filed in the State of California. See the documents here.

The Guess Who are best known for the hit song ‘American Woman’ in 1970.

The song was also a hit for Lenny Kravitz in 1999.

