The Guess Who Founders Sue ‘Joke Band’ - Noise11.com

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, co-founders of Canada’s The Guess Who, are suing Jim Kale and Garry Peterson for parading the current band of “hired musicians” using the name The Guess Who.

Kale was in the band until 1972 and Petersen until the group broke up in 1975, are accused of coming up with a deceptive scheme to falsely trick fans into buying tickets thinking they were getting the real band.

The Guess Who 2023 features two members who joined this year, one who joined in 2021, a lead singer who has been in this band since 2008 and Peterson on drums.

Cummings and Bachman claim Kale and Peterson have been using images of the original band to promote the “joke band” and are using the name without a proper license to do so.

Cummings and Bachman are seeking $20 million in damages.

The lawsuit has been filed in the State of California. See the documents here.

As the lead singer and songwriter/co-writer on The Guess Who's hit songs, I don't know who any of these people are pretending to be the guys behind the records at this meet & greet on Oct 29th, 2023. They never played a note on the records…https://t.co/bc9yq2NKr6 — Burton Cummings (@burtoncummings) November 1, 2023

Last time I checked that was MY voice on the original recording of American Woman. I can promise you I will not be at this show, yet here they are using MY vocal to sell tickets to their bullsh*t show and dupe fans into thinking it is the original band.https://t.co/V8AZhx0C1d — Burton Cummings (@burtoncummings) November 2, 2023

The Guess Who are best known for the hit song ‘American Woman’ in 1970.

The song was also a hit for Lenny Kravitz in 1999.

