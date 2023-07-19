The Hollywood Vampires Cancel Budapest - Noise11.com

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper’s band, The Hollywood Vampires, cancelled their Budapest concert at the last minute on Tuesday (18.07.23), leaving fans concerned.

The supergroup – also comprising Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – were due to bring their latest tour to the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, however, refunds were offered to gig-goers with no explanation for the cancellation, other than it being due to “unforeseen circumstances”, just moments before the start of the show.

A statement shared on the band’s official social media pages and re-shared by Depp read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest. All tickets (general and VIP, including meet and greet) will be refunded in full. We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires.”

Though it didn’t state whether it was a medical issue, fans expressed their concern and sent well-wishes.

One wrote: “Ohhh no I hope everybody is okay. (sic)”

Another said: “They wouldn’t cancel if it wasn’t something important. Hope everyone is in good health.”

The group play songs in tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” and also perform original material from their two album releases.

Johnny returned to the world of music following his high-profile court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard last year.

As he awaited the verdict on his US defamation case – which ultimately went in his favour – the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor performed shows with late rock legend and close pal Jeff Beck, who is among the fallen rockstars they paid tribute to during the show.

The group are next due to play in Slovakia at Olympic Fields on Thursday (20.07.23).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

