 The Hooters Eric Bazilian and Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko To Tour Australia Together - Noise11.com
Eric Bazilian and Tania Doko

Eric Bazilian and Tania Doko

The Hooters Eric Bazilian and Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko To Tour Australia Together

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2024

in News

Eric Bazilian, co-founder of US rock band The Hooters, and Tania Doko from Australia’s Bachelor Girl, will head out on Australian dates together in April.

Eric toured Australia with The Hooters about 40 years ago in 1985. At the time The Hooters had two hit records in Australia, ‘All You Zombies’ and ‘And We Danced’.

The Hooters were also all over Cyndi Lauper’s debut album ‘She’s So Unusual’. Rob Hyman from The Hooters co-wrote ‘Time After Time’ and Eric played on most of the album including ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’, ‘Time After Time’, ‘Money Changes Everything’ and ‘She Bop’.

In 1995, Eric produced and arranged Joan Osborne’s ‘Relish’ album and wrote her hit song ‘One of Us’, later covered by Prince.

Tania Doko had her first hit with Bachelor Girl in 1998 with ‘Buses and Trains’.

Tania and Eric have recorded a new version of ‘One Of Us’ to be performed on their ‘Hers, His & Ours’ tour starting in Wollongong on 5 April. Eric said, “I’ve always wanted to hear Tania sing my ‘One of Us’, and so when the opportunity came along to use the vocals of the iconic Ladysmith Black Mambazo I recorded a little while ago, and combining them with Tania and I for a fresh ‘worldly’ take on my song, it was one too irresistible to refuse. I truly can’t wait to tour with my good friend Tania – it’s been a near 40 year wait visiting Australia and these shows will be special.”

Eric and Tania will perform the songs of The Hooters and Bachelor Girl and both Eric’s songs for others and Tania’s solo songs in Australia in April.

Tour dates:

Friday 5 April – Wollongong NSW – Centro CBD
Saturday 6 April – Rozelle NSW – The Bridge
Sunday 7 April – Avoca Beach NSW – Avoca Beach Theatre
Thursday 11 April – Byron Bay NSW – The Northern
Friday 12 April – Currumbin QLD – Soundlounge
Thursday 18 April – Adelaide SA – The Grace Emily
Friday 19 April – Main Ridge VIC – Pig & Whistle
Saturday 20 April – St Kilda VIC – Memo Music Hall

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11,Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Neil Young Returns to Spotify

Neil Young is bringing his music back to Spotify.

2 hours ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Official Bon Jovi Story To Be Told In Disney+ Docuseries

The Bon Jovi Story will be told through the Disney+ docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’.

2 days ago
Jimmy Buffett To Be Given Incredible Send-Off with Keep The Party Going Tribute Concert

Jimmy Buffett will be honored when a massive line-up gathers to pay tribute to the superstar on September 1, 2023.

2 days ago
The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.
U2 Becomes Third Vegas Show To Top $200 million In Ticket Sales

U2’s ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ has become the third show ever to sell more than $200 million in ticket sales. The other two are both Celine Dion shows ‘A New Day …” and ‘Celine’.

2 days ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
David Furish Gives Update On Health of Elton John

David Furnish has said Sir Elton John is due for knee surgery within weeks.

2 days ago
Eric Carmen Of The Raspberries Dies At 74

Eric Carmen, the frontman for power pop group The Raspberries, and later a stack of solo hits including ‘All By Myself’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’s ‘Hungry Eyes’, has died at the age of 74.

2 days ago
Kim Wilde, Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman, Image, Photo
Kim Wilde To Return To Australia In October

Kim Wilde is heading back to Australia for another tour and another decade down the track from her last Australian tour.

2 days ago