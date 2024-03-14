The Hooters Eric Bazilian and Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko To Tour Australia Together - Noise11.com

Eric Bazilian, co-founder of US rock band The Hooters, and Tania Doko from Australia’s Bachelor Girl, will head out on Australian dates together in April.

Eric toured Australia with The Hooters about 40 years ago in 1985. At the time The Hooters had two hit records in Australia, ‘All You Zombies’ and ‘And We Danced’.

The Hooters were also all over Cyndi Lauper’s debut album ‘She’s So Unusual’. Rob Hyman from The Hooters co-wrote ‘Time After Time’ and Eric played on most of the album including ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’, ‘Time After Time’, ‘Money Changes Everything’ and ‘She Bop’.

In 1995, Eric produced and arranged Joan Osborne’s ‘Relish’ album and wrote her hit song ‘One of Us’, later covered by Prince.

Tania Doko had her first hit with Bachelor Girl in 1998 with ‘Buses and Trains’.

Tania and Eric have recorded a new version of ‘One Of Us’ to be performed on their ‘Hers, His & Ours’ tour starting in Wollongong on 5 April. Eric said, “I’ve always wanted to hear Tania sing my ‘One of Us’, and so when the opportunity came along to use the vocals of the iconic Ladysmith Black Mambazo I recorded a little while ago, and combining them with Tania and I for a fresh ‘worldly’ take on my song, it was one too irresistible to refuse. I truly can’t wait to tour with my good friend Tania – it’s been a near 40 year wait visiting Australia and these shows will be special.”

Eric and Tania will perform the songs of The Hooters and Bachelor Girl and both Eric’s songs for others and Tania’s solo songs in Australia in April.

Tour dates:

Friday 5 April – Wollongong NSW – Centro CBD

Saturday 6 April – Rozelle NSW – The Bridge

Sunday 7 April – Avoca Beach NSW – Avoca Beach Theatre

Thursday 11 April – Byron Bay NSW – The Northern

Friday 12 April – Currumbin QLD – Soundlounge

Thursday 18 April – Adelaide SA – The Grace Emily

Friday 19 April – Main Ridge VIC – Pig & Whistle

Saturday 20 April – St Kilda VIC – Memo Music Hall

