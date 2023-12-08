The Killers Premiere ‘Spirit’ - Noise11.com

The Killers have a new song ‘Spirit’ on their best of ‘Rebels Diamonds’ released today (8 December 2023).
‘Rebel Diamonds’ is the second greatest hits from The Killers following ‘Direct Hits’ 10 years ago in 2023.
‘Rebel Diamonds’ showcases the hits of The Killers in chronological order. There are four songs from ‘Hot Fuss’ (2004), two from ‘Sam’s Town’ (2006), three from ‘Day & Age’ (2009), two from Battle Born’ (2012), one from ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ (2017), three from ‘Imploding The Mirage’ (2020) and two from ‘Pressure Machine’ (2021). The final three songs are the new songs.
01 Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
02 Mr. Brightside
03 All These Things That I’ve Done
04 Somebody Told Me
05 When You Were Young
06 Read My Mind
07 Human
08 Spaceman
09 A Dustland Fairytale
10 Be Still
11 Runaways
12 The Man
13 Caution
14 My Own Soul’s Warning
15 Dying Breed
16 Pressure Machine
17 Quiet Town
18 Boy
19 Your Side of Town
20 Spirit
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE