The Killers Premiere ‘Spirit’ - Noise11.com

The Killers have a new song ‘Spirit’ on their best of ‘Rebels Diamonds’ released today (8 December 2023).

‘Rebel Diamonds’ is the second greatest hits from The Killers following ‘Direct Hits’ 10 years ago in 2023.

‘Rebel Diamonds’ showcases the hits of The Killers in chronological order. There are four songs from ‘Hot Fuss’ (2004), two from ‘Sam’s Town’ (2006), three from ‘Day & Age’ (2009), two from Battle Born’ (2012), one from ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ (2017), three from ‘Imploding The Mirage’ (2020) and two from ‘Pressure Machine’ (2021). The final three songs are the new songs.

01 Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

02 Mr. Brightside

03 All These Things That I’ve Done

04 Somebody Told Me

05 When You Were Young

06 Read My Mind

07 Human

08 Spaceman

09 A Dustland Fairytale

10 Be Still

11 Runaways

12 The Man

13 Caution

14 My Own Soul’s Warning

15 Dying Breed

16 Pressure Machine

17 Quiet Town

18 Boy

19 Your Side of Town

20 Spirit

