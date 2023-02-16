The Kinks' Dave Davies Pleads With Elon Musk To Take 'Sensitive Content Warning' Off The Bands Posts - Noise11.com

The Kinks guitarist and co-founder Dave Davies is pleading with Elon Musk to stop putting “sensitive content” warnings on all of the band’s tweets.

Twitter’s algorithm started confusing the name of The Kinks with the term “kinky”, defined in the dictionary as “involving or given to unusual sexual behaviour”.

Dave Davies tweeted Elon Musk, “Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music @TheKinks #thekinks60”

Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music @TheKinks #thekinks60 pic.twitter.com/1sXC4CK4d4 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) February 15, 2023

Davies added, “The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called the Kinks since 1963.”

The Kinks are promoting have been promoting their upcoming ‘The Journey Part 1’ album as part of The Kinks 60th anniversary.

The Kinks ‘The Journey Part 1’ features:

Vinyl version:

Side 1

Songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl:

1. You Really Got Me (UK#1, 1964)

2. All Day And All Of The Night (UK#2, 1964)

3. It’s All Right (1964)

4. Who’ll Be The Next In Line (1965)

5. Tired Of Waiting For You (UK#1, 1965)

6. She’s Got Everything (1968)

7. Just Can’t Go To Sleep (1964)

8. Stop Your Sobbing (1964)

9. Wait Till The Summer Comes Along (1965)

10. So Long (1965)

Side 2

Songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the backside:

1. Dead End Street (UK#5, 1966)

2. Schooldays (1975)

3. The Hard Way (1975)

4. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (1969)

5. Supersonic Rocket Ship (UK#2, 1972)

6. I’m In Disgrace (1975)

7. Do You Remember Walter? (1968)

Side 3

Days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times:

1. Too Much On My Mind (1966)

2. Nothin’ In The World Can Stop Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl (1965)

3. Days (UK#2, 1968)

4. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (1965)

5. Strangers (1970)

6. It’s Too Late (1965)

7. Sitting In The Midday Sun (1973)

Side 4

A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl:

1. Waterloo Sunset (UK#2, 1967)

2. No More Looking Back (1975)

3. Death Of A Clown (UK#3, 1967)

4. Celluloid Heroes (1972)

5. Act Nice And Gentle (1967)

6. This Is Where I Belong (1967)

CD version:

CD1

Songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl:

1. You Really Got Me (UK#1, 1964)

2. All Day And All Of The Night (UK#2, 1964)

3. It’s All Right (1964)

4. Who’ll Be The Next In Line (1965)

5. Tired Of Waiting For You (UK#1, 1965)

6. Dandy (Germany#1, 1966)

7. She’s Got Everything (1968)

8. Just Can’t Go To Sleep (1964)

9. Stop Your Sobbing (1964)

10. Wait Till The Summer Comes Along (1965)

11. So Long (1965)

12. I’m Not Like Everybody Else (1966)

Songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the backside:

13. Dead End Street (UK#5, 1966)

14. Wonderboy (1968)

15. Schooldays (1975)

16. The Hard Way (1975)

17. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (1969)

18. Supersonic Rocket Ship (UK#2, 1972)

19. I’m In Disgrace (1975)

20. Do You Remember Walter? (1968)

CD2

Days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times:

1. Too Much On My Mind (1966)

2. Nothin’ In The World Can Stop Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl (1965)

3. Days (UK#2, 1968)

4. Last Of The Steam-Powered Trains (1968)

5. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (1965)

6. Strangers (1970)

7. It’s Too Late (1965)

8. Sitting In The Midday Sun (1973)

A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl:

9. Waterloo Sunset (UK#2, 1967)

10. Australia (1969)

11. No More Looking Back (1975)

12. Death Of A Clown (UK#3, 1967)

13. Celluloid Heroes (1972)

14. Act Nice And Gentle (1967)

15. This Is Where I Belong (1967)

16. Shangri-La (1969)

‘The Journey Part 1’ covered the years 1964 to 1975.

The Kinks 60 campaign will run for two years. The new compilation follows recently remastered 50th anniversary deluxe editions of The Village Green Preservation Society, Lola Versus Powerman Part 1, Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s In Show-Biz.

‘The Journey Part 2’ will follow later in 2023.

