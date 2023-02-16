 The Kinks' Dave Davies Pleads With Elon Musk To Take 'Sensitive Content Warning' Off The Bands Posts - Noise11.com
The Kinks (photo supplied by BMG)

The Kinks (photo supplied by BMG)

The Kinks’ Dave Davies Pleads With Elon Musk To Take ‘Sensitive Content Warning’ Off The Bands Posts

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2023

in News

The Kinks guitarist and co-founder Dave Davies is pleading with Elon Musk to stop putting “sensitive content” warnings on all of the band’s tweets.

Twitter’s algorithm started confusing the name of The Kinks with the term “kinky”, defined in the dictionary as “involving or given to unusual sexual behaviour”.

Dave Davies tweeted Elon Musk, “Dear @elonmusk would @Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music @TheKinks #thekinks60”

Davies added, “The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called the Kinks since 1963.”

The Kinks are promoting have been promoting their upcoming ‘The Journey Part 1’ album as part of The Kinks 60th anniversary.

The Kinks ‘The Journey Part 1’ features:

Vinyl version:

Side 1
Songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl:

1. You Really Got Me (UK#1, 1964)
2. All Day And All Of The Night (UK#2, 1964)
3. It’s All Right (1964)
4. Who’ll Be The Next In Line (1965)
5. Tired Of Waiting For You (UK#1, 1965)
6. She’s Got Everything (1968)
7. Just Can’t Go To Sleep (1964)
8. Stop Your Sobbing (1964)
9. Wait Till The Summer Comes Along (1965)
10. So Long (1965)

Side 2
Songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the backside:

1. Dead End Street (UK#5, 1966)
2. Schooldays (1975)
3. The Hard Way (1975)
4. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (1969)
5. Supersonic Rocket Ship (UK#2, 1972)
6. I’m In Disgrace (1975)
7. Do You Remember Walter? (1968)

Side 3
Days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times:

1. Too Much On My Mind (1966)
2. Nothin’ In The World Can Stop Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl (1965)
3. Days (UK#2, 1968)
4. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (1965)
5. Strangers (1970)
6. It’s Too Late (1965)
7. Sitting In The Midday Sun (1973)

Side 4
A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl:

1. Waterloo Sunset (UK#2, 1967)
2. No More Looking Back (1975)
3. Death Of A Clown (UK#3, 1967)
4. Celluloid Heroes (1972)
5. Act Nice And Gentle (1967)
6. This Is Where I Belong (1967)

CD version:

CD1
Songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl:

1. You Really Got Me (UK#1, 1964)
2. All Day And All Of The Night (UK#2, 1964)
3. It’s All Right (1964)
4. Who’ll Be The Next In Line (1965)
5. Tired Of Waiting For You (UK#1, 1965)
6. Dandy (Germany#1, 1966)
7. She’s Got Everything (1968)
8. Just Can’t Go To Sleep (1964)
9. Stop Your Sobbing (1964)
10. Wait Till The Summer Comes Along (1965)
11. So Long (1965)
12. I’m Not Like Everybody Else (1966)

Songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the backside:

13. Dead End Street (UK#5, 1966)
14. Wonderboy (1968)
15. Schooldays (1975)
16. The Hard Way (1975)
17. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (1969)
18. Supersonic Rocket Ship (UK#2, 1972)
19. I’m In Disgrace (1975)
20. Do You Remember Walter? (1968)

CD2
Days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times:

1. Too Much On My Mind (1966)
2. Nothin’ In The World Can Stop Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl (1965)
3. Days (UK#2, 1968)
4. Last Of The Steam-Powered Trains (1968)
5. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (1965)
6. Strangers (1970)
7. It’s Too Late (1965)
8. Sitting In The Midday Sun (1973)

A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl:

9. Waterloo Sunset (UK#2, 1967)
10. Australia (1969)
11. No More Looking Back (1975)
12. Death Of A Clown (UK#3, 1967)
13. Celluloid Heroes (1972)
14. Act Nice And Gentle (1967)
15. This Is Where I Belong (1967)
16. Shangri-La (1969)

‘The Journey Part 1’ covered the years 1964 to 1975.

The Kinks 60 campaign will run for two years. The new compilation follows recently remastered 50th anniversary deluxe editions of The Village Green Preservation Society, Lola Versus Powerman Part 1, Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s In Show-Biz.

‘The Journey Part 2’ will follow later in 2023.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jay Shellen of Yes photo by Goeff Ford via Yes Facebook page
Yes Name Jay Schellen As New Drummer

Yes have appointed Jay Schellen as their permanent new drummer following the death of Alan White.

5 hours ago
Raquel Welch in her last movie How To Be A Latin Lover in 2017
Iconic Actress Raquel Welch Dies Aged 82

Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after what her family says was a brief illness.

14 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Rumoured Dates For The Rolling Stones Live 2023 Start To Surface

While it has been confirmed The Rolling Stones will release their first album of original material since 2005 in coming months, dates for a North American tour are also starting to surface.

2 days ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Plays Tribute To Burt Bacharach

Elvis Costello has paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach performing three of his classics ‘Baby Its You’, ‘Please Stay’ and ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ at his New York concert.

5 days ago
Songwriting Genius Burt Bacharach Dies At Age 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the greatest songwriters of the last century, has died at the age of 94.

6 days ago
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Matthew McConaughey To Voice Elvis In Netflix Animated Series Agent Elvis

Matthew McConaughey is to voice Elvis Presley in a new animated TV series.

February 8, 2023
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand To Release Her Memoirs

Barbra Streisand has finally confirmed a release date for her memoir.

February 8, 2023