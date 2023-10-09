The Kinks Release New Mixes and Previously Unreleased Tracks On ‘The Journey Part 2’ - Noise11.com

The Kinks are continuing their 60th anniversary with the tracklisting of ‘The Journey Part 2’ unveiled.

Sir Ray Davies, lead singer and principal songwriter of The Kinks, has remixed six tracks for the release. He says, “I thought I knew everything about my songs until I was given the opportunity to put this record together. The new sequencing has enabled us to show the ‘big picture’ and give a more insightful back story about how our music evolved. I learned a lot about myself in putting this together.”

The album also features unreleased live performances from the New Victoria Theatre, London in 1975.

Dave Davies says this is “Another chance to listen to some of my favourite Kinks releases over the years. A perfect example of our diverse and creative musical legacy.”

All songs on The Journey Part Two were hand-picked by Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory. Mick says it is a “A strong selection of Kinks songs across the years, that should give the listener some nice surprises.”

The tracks are taken from the classic original Kinks albums including: Face To Face, The Kink Kontroversy, Something Else, The Village Green Preservation Society, Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Muswell Hillbillies, Everybody’s In Show-Biz, Preservation Acts 1 & 2 and A Soap Opera.

All tracks have been carefully remastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Studios in LA, overseen by Andrew Sandoval.

The Journey Part 2 will be released on 17 November, 2023 through BMG Records.

RELEASE FORMATS:

2LP

Side 1

The World Around The Journeyman Starts To Crumble As His Life Is Turned Upside Down.

1. Till The End Of The Day (1965)

2. Preservation (1974)

3. David Watts (1967)

4. This Time Tomorrow (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix) (1970)

5. A Well Respected Man (1965)

6. Monica (1968)

7. Scrapheap City (1974)

Side 2

The Journeyman Is Led Astray By Ghosts And A Dark Angel.

1. Lola (1970)

2. Sunny Afternoon (1966)

3. Animal Farm (1968)

4. Creeping Jean (1969) *

5. Two Sisters (1967)

6. See My Friends (1965)

7. Money Talks (2023 Mix) (1974) **

Side 3

Our Journeyman Is Seduced By Those Ghosts And Demons Of The Underworld And Searches For His Lost Innocence.

1. Rainy Day In June (1966)

2. Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (1966)

3. Where Are They Now? (2023 Mix) (1973) **

4. Wicked Annabella (1968)

5. Susannah’s Still Alive (1967) *

6. 20th Century Man (1971)

7. Sitting By The Riverside (1968)

Side 4

Despair Turns To Elation As Journeyman Overcomes His Fear. Reunites With Old Friends.

1. New Victoria Suite – Everybody’s A Star (Starmaker) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

2. New Victoria Suite – Slum Kids (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

3. New Victoria Suite – (A) Face In The Crowd (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) **

4. Holiday Romance (1975)

5. Big Sky (1968)

6. God’s Children (1971)

2CD / DIGITAL

CD1

The World Around The Journeyman Starts To Crumble As His Life Is Turned Upside Down

1. Till The End Of The Day (1965)

2. Preservation (1973)

3. David Watts (1967)

4. This Time Tomorrow (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix) (1970)

5. A Well Respected Man (1965)

6. Monica (1968)

7. Scrapheap City (1974)

8. He’s Evil (1974)

The Journeyman Is Led Astray By Ghosts And A Dark Angel

9. Lola (1970)

10. Sunny Afternoon (1966)

11. Animal Farm (1968)

12. Creeping Jean (1969) *

13. Two Sisters (1967)

14. See My Friends (1965)

15. Money Talks (2023 Mix) (1974) **

16. No Return (1967)

17. Don’t You Fret (1965)

CD2

Our Journeyman Is Seduced By Those Ghosts And Demons Of The Underworld And Searches For His Lost Innocence

1. I Need You (1965)

2. Rainy Day In June (1966)

3. Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (1966)

4. Where Are They Now? (2023 Mix) (1973) **

5. Wicked Annabella (1968)

6. Alcohol (1971)

7. Susannah’s Still Alive (1967) *

8. 20th Century Man (1971)

9. Sitting By The Riverside (1968)

10. Artificial Man (2023 Mix) (1974) **

Despair Turns To Elation As Journeyman Overcomes His Fear. Reunites With Old Friends

11. New Victoria Suite – Everybody’s A Star (Starmaker) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975)**

12. New Victoria Suite – Slum Kids (Live New Victoria Theatre) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975)**

13. New Victoria Suite – (A) Face In The Crowd (Live New Victoria Theatre) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975)**

14. Holiday Romance (1975)

15. Big Sky (1968)

16. Lincoln County (1968)*

17. God’s Children (1971)

