The Kinks To Release Third and Final ‘The Journey Part 3’ - Noise11.com

The Kinks To Release Third and Final ‘The Journey Part 3’

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2025

in News

The Kinks will conclude their 60th anniversary Anthology series with the third and final edition of ‘The Journey – Part 3’ set for July 2025.

Part 3 of the series covers 1977 to 1984, the era where The Kinks finally found album success in the USA.

In the 60s The Kinks were considered a singles band in America. It wasn’t until 1979 that they scored their first Top 20 album in America with ‘Low Budget’ reaching number 11. 1981’s ‘Give The People What They Want’ reached no 15 and ‘State of Confusion’ in 1983 reached no 12. (There was a North America only release ‘Kinks-Size’ which reached no 13 in America. It was an American curated album by Reprise Records made up of EP, singles and b-sides and not considered part of the official catalogue).

‘The Journey Part 3’ will be released on 11 July. Part 1 was released 16 February 2023 and Part 2 on 17 November 2023.

Disc 1
1. Catch Me Now I’m Falling (2025 Remaster)
2. (Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman (2025 Remaster)
3. A Rock’n’Roll Fantasy (2025 Remaster)
4. Sleepwalker (2025 Remaster)
5. Living On A Thin Line (2025 Remaster)
6. Come Dancing (2025 Remaster)
7. Around The Dial (2025 Remaster)
8. Do It Again (2025 Remaster)
9. Better Things (2025 Remaster)
10. Destroyer (2025 Remaster)
11. Low Budget (2025 Remaster)
12. Misfits (2025 Remaster)

Disc 2
1. One of Our DJs Is Missing (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
2. Till The End of The Day (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
3. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
4. Low Budget (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
5. Apeman (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
6. Phobia (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
7. Only a Dream (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
8. Scattered (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
9. Celluloid Heroes (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
10. I’m Not Like Everybody Else (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
11. Dedicated Follower of Fashion (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
12. The Informer (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
13. Death of a Clown (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
14. Sunny Afternoon (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
15. You Really Got Me (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)
16. Days (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

