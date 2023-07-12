The Monkey Men Will Get Their Ya Ya’s Out Once Again To Mark The 50th Anniversary of The Rolling Stones at Kooyong - Noise11.com

When The Rolling Stones Australia in February 1973, the setlist for the tour focused on the four most recent studio albums. It was a very concentrated setlist. None of the early hits were there. There was no ‘Satisfaction’ or ‘Get Off My Cloud’ or ‘The Last Time’ or ‘Paint It Black’ or ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’, songs now ranked their classics.

In 1973 when The Stones toured Australia, rock was changing. In 1965 they were competing for chart space with The Kinks, The Beatles, The Who and Roy Orbison. By 1973, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd and Bowie were the listener’s choice and The Stones had to adjust to compete.

The old Top 40 hits had to give way to newer album tracks to keep The Stones relevant and they were smart enough to recognise that. That era from ‘Beggars Banquet’ to ‘Exile On Main Street’ was the most creative era the band ever had. Epics like ‘Midnight Rambler’ and ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ allowed The Stones to play in the same sandpit as Zeppelin, Bowie, Sabbath, Pink Floyd and Deep Purple. ‘Beggars Banquet’, ‘Let It Bleed’, ‘Sticky Fingers’ and ‘Exile on Main Street’ along with the cred ticket live album ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out’ were The Stones ticket to the 70s decade. The last thing the Stones needed in 1973 was to sound like 1965. That’s what made in 1973 Pacific Tour so powerful.

Kooyong was a snapshot in time. The Stones were the self-appointed “greatest rock and roll band in the world” and dammit if Mick wasn’t out there to prove it. In 1973 it was a contest for greatness.

The Rolling Stones played Kooyong Stadium in Melbourne on 17 and 18 February 1973.

1. Brown Sugar (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

2. Bitch (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

3. Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

4. Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

5. Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

6. Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

7. Love in Vain (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

8. Sweet Virginia (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

10. Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

11. Down The Line (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

12. Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

13. Bye Bye Johnny (Chuck Berry cover)

14. Jumpin Jack Flash (single, 1968)

15. Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

The ’73 event will be celebrated in ’23 when The Monkey Men perform The Stones 1973 setlist around Victoria in Upwey, Warragul, Yarraville and Bendigo.

The Monkey Men are local all-star act THE MONKEY MEN, featuring Tim Rogers on lead vocals, Andre Warhurst (Chris Cheney, Rare Byrds) & Davey Lane (You Am I) on guitars, Stephen Hadley (Tex Perkins, Paul Kelly) on bass, Matthew Cotter (Even) on drums, Bruce Haymes (Paul Kelly, Renee Geyer) on keys, Jack Howard (Hunters & Collectors) & Ben Marsland on horns and Eliza & Talei Wolfgramm on backing vocals.

The show was performed in 2013 for the 40th and 2018 for the 45th.

Cherry Rock and Leicashow will present the show again for the 50th.

For the Upwey and Yarraville shows, the event will also featuring the opening act from Kooyong, Madder Lake.

Cherry Rock & Leicashow Presents

The Rolling Stones’ 1973 Kooyong Concert 50th Anniversary Shows

Fri 27th Oct Burrinja Theatre, Upwey Tix & Info www.burrinja.org.au

w/ special guests Madder Lake

Sun 29th Oct (arvo) West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul Tix & Info www.wgac.com.au

Fri 10th Nov Yarraville Club Tix & Info www.yarravillelive.com

w/ special guests Madder Lake

Sat 11th Nov Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo Tix & Info www.gotix.com.au

