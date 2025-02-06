 The Reformed EMF Australian Dates and the Easter Eggs in ‘Unbelievable’ - Noise11.com
EMF 2025

EMF 2025

The Reformed EMF Australian Dates and the Easter Eggs in ‘Unbelievable’

by Paul Cashmere on February 6, 2025

in News

EMF ‘Unbelievable’ was a no 8 hit in Australia in 1990. The band toured Australia in 1991 and haven’t been back since. That changes in July and August with new Aussie dates now on sale.

The hit ‘Unbelievable’ came from EMF’s debut album ‘Schubert Dip’. The album was released through EMI’s Parlophone label, the same label that released The Beatles early albums.

‘Unbelievable’ was produced by Ralph Jezzard, who had also worked with The Damned. The song features the word ‘Oh’, that was a a sample from comedian Andrew Dice Clay. A Black Panther member can be heard shouting ‘What the fuck’ but no-one on radio noticed that at the time.

TOUR DATES
Wed, July 30: Astor Theatre, Perth
Fri, August 1: Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Sat, August 2: The Gov, Adelaide
Sun, August 3: The Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Thurs, August 7: Corner Hotel, Melbourne

www.gaevents.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Morello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tom Morello and Indonesia’s Electric Cadillac Added To Bluesfest

Tom Morello is a late announcement for Bluesfest 2025 and Indonesia’s Electric Cadillac have also been added to the festival.

2 days ago
Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel To Take Bootleg Melancholy On The Road In March

Diesel has announced dates for his 2025 Bootleg Melancholy tour starting in Warragul in March and ending in Adelaide in May.

3 days ago
Alison Krauss and Union Station photo by Randee St. Nicholas
Alison Krauss and Union Station To Release First Album in 14 Years

Alison Krauss and Union Station have reformed for their first album of new music in 14 years.

6 days ago
Shihad
Shihad Merch Destroyed In Fire Ahead Of Final Tour

Shihad merch on its way from Melbourne to New Zealand ahead of the band’s final tour has been destroyed in a fire at Melbourne airport.

7 days ago
Nick Cave and Colin Greenwood at the Beacon Theatre New York October 2023
Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood To Join Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds For US Tour

Colin Greenwood of Radiohead will be the bass player for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on the upcoming US tour.

January 29, 2025
Simple Plan at Noise11.com
Vans Warped Tour Makes A Comeback With Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup and Pennywise

The Vans Warped Festival will return in 2025 for the first time since with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup and Pennywise in a handful of first announced names.

January 29, 2025
Serj Tankian, System Of A Down, Soundwave 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
System of a Down Are Considering A Comeback

System of a Down are "testing the waters" with their upcoming tour but there are no firm plans for an album.

January 29, 2025