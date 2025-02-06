The Reformed EMF Australian Dates and the Easter Eggs in ‘Unbelievable’ - Noise11.com

EMF ‘Unbelievable’ was a no 8 hit in Australia in 1990. The band toured Australia in 1991 and haven’t been back since. That changes in July and August with new Aussie dates now on sale.

The hit ‘Unbelievable’ came from EMF’s debut album ‘Schubert Dip’. The album was released through EMI’s Parlophone label, the same label that released The Beatles early albums.

‘Unbelievable’ was produced by Ralph Jezzard, who had also worked with The Damned. The song features the word ‘Oh’, that was a a sample from comedian Andrew Dice Clay. A Black Panther member can be heard shouting ‘What the fuck’ but no-one on radio noticed that at the time.

TOUR DATES

Wed, July 30: Astor Theatre, Perth

Fri, August 1: Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Sat, August 2: The Gov, Adelaide

Sun, August 3: The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thurs, August 7: Corner Hotel, Melbourne

