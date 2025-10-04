The Rions Drop Debut Album ‘Everything Every Single Day' and Announce Massive National Tour - Noise11.com

Eora/Sydney indie-rock four-piece The Rions have officially dropped their long-awaited debut album Everything Every Single Day and they’re hitting the road with a huge national tour this October.

Recorded with award-winning producer Chris Collins (Ruby Fields, Matt Corby, Pacific Avenue), the 13-track record captures The Rions’ biggest sonic leap yet, mixing pop-rock hooks, nostalgic melodies and heartfelt coming-of-age storytelling.

“This album is the most open wound we’ve allowed the world to see thus far,” the band said in a statement. “It’s all our triumphs, regrets, philosophies, hopes, and dreams on a 13-track silver platter.”

If you’ve been following the Aussie indie scene for a minute, you’ve probably seen The Rions’ name popping up everywhere. The Northern Beaches crew featuring Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher McLean and Tom Partington first met at a Year 7 talent quest back in 2016, long before any of them could drive to band practice.

By 2021, they were national winners of triple j’s Unearthed High for their single Night Light – a jangly, sunlit anthem that cemented them as one of Australia’s brightest young acts. That win connected them with Lime Cordiale (another Northern Beaches success story) for mentoring sessions and gave them a launchpad into national radio rotation.

Over the next few years, The Rions built their sound around breezy guitars and introspective lyrics, earning comparisons to Ocean Alley, The Vanns, and even Sam Fender. They scored a Gold single with Night Light in 2021, notched over 60 million streams, and landed Physical Medicine and Passionfruit in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2024.

Everything Every Single Day feels like the band’s coming-of-age record. Written over the past year, the album explores growing up, messing up, and learning to care less about fitting in. There’s the cinematic rush of Tonight’s Entertainment, the punchy defiance of Maybe I’m Just A Freak, and the confessional energy of Shut You Out.

The new focus single Scumbag, directed by Nathan Rathsam (dust, Egoism, GAZAL), digs into self-sabotage and self-worth – an emotionally raw track wrapped in jangly guitars and late-night melancholy.

Across the record, The Rions channel the timelessness of The Beatles and Stevie Wonder, the honesty of Arctic Monkeys, and the soul of Leon Bridges – all filtered through the laid-back charm of Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The Rions will take Everything Every Single Day to the UK and Europe in November, before returning for a packed summer festival run including Spilt Milk alongside Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, The Dreggs and Rum Jungle.

For a band that started out as high school mates covering Bryan Adams and Ray Charles in their local community centre, The Rions have officially levelled up to the main stage.

Their story joins a long line of Northern Beaches exports, from Midnight Oil to Lime Cordiale, who’ve carried Sydney’s coastal indie sound onto the world stage.

Tickets for The Rions’ national tour are on sale now via therions.com.

THE RIONS AUSTRALIAN ALBUM TOUR 2025

Fri 3 Oct – Fortitude Music Hall – Meanjin / Brisbane

Sat 4 Oct – Enmore Theatre – Eora / Sydney

Fri 10 Oct – Forum – Naarm / Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Sat 11 Oct – Odeon Theatre – nipaluna / Hobart

Sat 18 Oct – Hindley St Music Hall – Tarndanya / Adelaide

SUMMER FESTIVAL DATES

Sat 22 Nov – Changing Tides – Dharawal / Kiama

Sat 6 Dec – Spilt Milk – Wadawurrung / Ballarat (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Dec – Spilt Milk – Whadjuk / Perth

Sat 13 Dec – Spilt Milk – Ngunnawal / Canberra (SOLD OUT)

Sun 14 Dec – Spilt Milk – Kombumberri / Gold Coast (SOLD OUT)

UK/EU TOUR DATES

Fri 07 Nov – The Old Fire Station – Bournemouth

Sat 08 Nov – The Watering Hole – Cornwall

Sun 09 Nov – The Louisiana – Bristol

Tue 11 Nov – King Tut’s – Glasgow

Wed 12 Nov – Hyde Park Book Club – Leeds

Thu 13 Nov – Soup Kitchen – Manchester

Fri 14 Nov – The Garage – London

Sun 16 Nov – Bitterzoet – Amsterdam, NL