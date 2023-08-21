The Rolling Stones Tease New Album Potentially Called ‘Hackney Diamonds’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have taken out an ad in a UK newspaper as glass specialist ‘Hackney Diamonds’ promising “we’ll fix your shattered windows” and therefore launching the first official tease to the new album now expected to be called ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

“Our friendly teams promises you satisfaction”, the ad reads. “When we say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows”. And if those references to “satisfaction’, ‘gimme shelter’ and ‘shattered’ aren’t enough, the ad had the Stones tongue logo on top of the page with a sign up to register going directly to Universal Music. The bottom of the ad reads ‘Est. 1962’, the year the Stones formed.

The Rolling Stones last album of original songs was ‘A Bigger Bang’ 18 years ago in 2005. It was released 6 September, 2005 so that anniversary is just two weeks away. The most recent album ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016 was all blues covers.

While The Stones have released a number of previously unreleased songs and outtakes with their archive reissues, there has only been three new song since ‘A Bigger Bang’. They were ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’ in 2012 for the compilation ‘GRRR!’, both recorded in August 2012 and ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ in 2020, recorded in 2019 and finished off in 2020.

What we know about the new Stones album so far:

It will feature Paul McCartney on one, maybe two tracks. An earlier report stating Ringo Starr would be on the album was false.

Elton John has been rumoured to have contributed to one song but this is so far unconfirmed.

The album was recorded in Los Angeles.

The album will feature a bulk of songs with the late Stones drummer and co-founder Charlie Watts who passed away in 2021. Steve Jordan, who replaced Charlie for concerts, is also on the album.

Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman has contributed bass to one song, as a tribute to Charlie.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood were recently photographed together at a photoshoot in New York.

