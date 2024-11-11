 The Screaming Jets Plan To Finish Unreleased Paul Woseen Songs - Noise11.com
Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Gleeson Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Screaming Jets Plan To Finish Unreleased Paul Woseen Songs

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2024

in News

When The Screaming Jets co-founder Paul Woseen passed away in 2023, the band was about to release a new album ‘Professional Misconduct’.

‘Professional Misconduct’ came out three weeks after Paul died. Dave Gleeson tells Noise11 that there are unreleased songs from those sessions that will definitely be finished off and eventually released.

Dave said, “From the last sessions that we did there are probably four or five songs that are close to being finished. He did a lot of work with our guitarist Scotty Kingman and they committed plenty of riffs and ideas to tape. That is something we will definitely be looking through. The ones we recorded for the Professional Misconduct sessions, they are definitely going to be seeing the light of day somewhere.”

Paul Woseen died on 15 September 2023 at age 56. “It’s hard to believe that it has been a year,” Dave says “but we have been very lucky that his place has been taken by one of his best mates from Newcastle. Not only the songwriting is integral, but Paully’s backing vocals are part of the Jets sound. Paul Elliott has come along and has been really spot on in replicating Paully’s backing vocals”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Dave Gleeson:

The Screaming Jets continue their ‘Life Blood’ tour in Melbourne this week. Dates for the tour are:

THE SCREAMING JETS “Life Blood” National Tour:
Fri Nov 8 – Kiama Pavilion, Illawarra
Fri Nov 15 – Forum, Melbourne
Fri Nov 22 – Astor Theatre, Perth
Sat Dec 7 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Fri Dec 13 – The Gov, Adelaide
Sat Dec 14 – Metro Theatre, Sydney Sun
Jan 5 – Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Custard Suburban Curtains
Custard Open The Suburban Curtains A Little Wider With ‘Heart Attacks

Custard have premiered the third video from the ‘Suburban Curtains’ with ‘Heart Attacks’

1 hour ago
John Leckie and Andy White at Abbey Road (photo from the Andy White Facebook page)
Andy White Has Made An Album At Abbey Road Studios With John Leckie

Ireland born, Melbourne based singer songwriter Andy White has revealed he made an album at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

2 hours ago
Take That
Take That A Day On The Green Show Shut Down Due To Weather

Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Australian visit came to an abrupt end on Sunday night. The final A Day On The Green show of the tour was cancelled at the last minute due to severe weather.

2 days ago
Davey Lane
Davey Lane Has A New Song ‘God, I’m F*cked Up Over You’

Davey Lane’s new song ‘God I’m Fucked Up Over You’ comes at a crucial time for America. Davey used footage from his recent US trip to construct the video.

4 days ago
AIR photo by MATHIEU RAINAUD
French Duo Air To Perform ‘Moon Safari’ At Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne

Versailles, France electronic duo Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel (aka Air) will perform ‘Moon Safari’ at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl for Always Live in December.

4 days ago
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Wants Case Heard In Federal Court

Lawyers for Garth Brooks have filed a motion that could change the path of the sexual assault case against him.

5 days ago
Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Extreme Release a 10th Music Video From the Album ‘Six’

Extreme have released the 10th music video from ‘Six’. Check out ‘Small Town Beautiful’.

6 days ago