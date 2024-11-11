The Screaming Jets Plan To Finish Unreleased Paul Woseen Songs - Noise11.com

When The Screaming Jets co-founder Paul Woseen passed away in 2023, the band was about to release a new album ‘Professional Misconduct’.

‘Professional Misconduct’ came out three weeks after Paul died. Dave Gleeson tells Noise11 that there are unreleased songs from those sessions that will definitely be finished off and eventually released.

Dave said, “From the last sessions that we did there are probably four or five songs that are close to being finished. He did a lot of work with our guitarist Scotty Kingman and they committed plenty of riffs and ideas to tape. That is something we will definitely be looking through. The ones we recorded for the Professional Misconduct sessions, they are definitely going to be seeing the light of day somewhere.”

Paul Woseen died on 15 September 2023 at age 56. “It’s hard to believe that it has been a year,” Dave says “but we have been very lucky that his place has been taken by one of his best mates from Newcastle. Not only the songwriting is integral, but Paully’s backing vocals are part of the Jets sound. Paul Elliott has come along and has been really spot on in replicating Paully’s backing vocals”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Dave Gleeson:

The Screaming Jets continue their ‘Life Blood’ tour in Melbourne this week. Dates for the tour are:

THE SCREAMING JETS “Life Blood” National Tour:

Fri Nov 8 – Kiama Pavilion, Illawarra

Fri Nov 15 – Forum, Melbourne

Fri Nov 22 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Sat Dec 7 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Fri Dec 13 – The Gov, Adelaide

Sat Dec 14 – Metro Theatre, Sydney Sun

Jan 5 – Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast

