The Screaming Jets Premiere New Song ‘Nothing To Lose’ - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets has a new song, an album on the way and a stack of tour dates to tell you about.

First, listen to ‘Nothing To Lose’.

The album ‘Professional Misconduct’ will be the 10th studio album for The Screaming Jets and first album of new songs since 2016’s ‘Chrome’. “It’s been a long time comin Jets fans, but our new single has arrived,” Dave Gleeson says. “It’s called Nothing To Lose and we hope it Rocks Ya Nuts/Tits off🤘 We love the new album and this is it – your first taste of PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT!”

The Screaming Jets are: Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Paul Woseen (Bass), Jimi Hocking (Guitar), Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums)

THE SCREAMING JETS

THE ROCK VAULT TOUR 2023 ENCORE

With special guests PRICEY

July

Fri 28 – Calamvale Hotel, Calamvale, Qld

Sat 29 – Alexandra Hills Hotel, Alexandia Hills, Qld

August

Fri 4 – South Sydney Juniors, Kingsford, Nsw

Sat 5 – Doyalson Rsl, Doyalson, Nsw

Fri 11 – Mt Isa Rodeoa, Mt Isa, Qld

Fri 25 – Gympie Music Muster, Gympie, Qld

Sat 26 – Southport Rsl, Gold Coast, Qld

September

Sat 2 – Dodges Ferry Hotel, Dodges Ferry, Tas

Sun 3 – Longley International Hotel, Longley, Tas

Sat 9 – “One Tropical Day” Darwin Ski Club, Darwin, Nt

Dave Gleeson has three more show to go as lead singer with the Angels:

Fri 11th Aug – Mt Isa Rodeo

Fri 18th Aug – Mundi Mundi Bash

Sun 27th Aug – Gympie Muster

