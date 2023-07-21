The Screaming Jets Premiere New Song ‘Nothing To Lose’ - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets has a new song, an album on the way and a stack of tour dates to tell you about.
First, listen to ‘Nothing To Lose’.
The album ‘Professional Misconduct’ will be the 10th studio album for The Screaming Jets and first album of new songs since 2016’s ‘Chrome’. “It’s been a long time comin Jets fans, but our new single has arrived,” Dave Gleeson says. “It’s called Nothing To Lose and we hope it Rocks Ya Nuts/Tits off🤘 We love the new album and this is it – your first taste of PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT!”
The Screaming Jets are: Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Paul Woseen (Bass), Jimi Hocking (Guitar), Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums)
THE SCREAMING JETS
THE ROCK VAULT TOUR 2023 ENCORE
With special guests PRICEY
July
Fri 28 – Calamvale Hotel, Calamvale, Qld
Sat 29 – Alexandra Hills Hotel, Alexandia Hills, Qld
August
Fri 4 – South Sydney Juniors, Kingsford, Nsw
Sat 5 – Doyalson Rsl, Doyalson, Nsw
Fri 11 – Mt Isa Rodeoa, Mt Isa, Qld
Fri 25 – Gympie Music Muster, Gympie, Qld
Sat 26 – Southport Rsl, Gold Coast, Qld
September
Sat 2 – Dodges Ferry Hotel, Dodges Ferry, Tas
Sun 3 – Longley International Hotel, Longley, Tas
Sat 9 – “One Tropical Day” Darwin Ski Club, Darwin, Nt
Dave Gleeson has three more show to go as lead singer with the Angels:
Fri 11th Aug – Mt Isa Rodeo
Fri 18th Aug – Mundi Mundi Bash
Sun 27th Aug – Gympie Muster
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE