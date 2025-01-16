The Sex Pistols To Tour Australia With Frank Carter - Noise11.com

The Sex Pistols will tour Australia with Frank Carter on vocals and the three founding members Steve Jones (guitar), Paul Cook (drums) and Glen Matlock (bass) performing the 1977 punk classic ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’.

‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’ was the only studio album from The Sex Pistols. Released in 1977 it featured the three founders as well as John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) on vocals and in parts Sid Vicious (on two songs).

Matlock left the band early in the recording process and was replaced with Sid. Paul Cook and Johnny Rotten played on every song. Vicious was such as bad bass player that Steve Jones played instead of him on some of the tracks.

Jones and Cook wrote the 12 tracks with Lydon. The band signed by EMI Records on 8 October 1976 and dropped after the first single God Save The Queen’ on 6 January 1977. Matlock quit in February 1977, eight months before the album was released.

The band signed with A&M Records on March 1977 but that lasted weeks and A&M dropped them on 16 March. On 18 May, the group signed to Virgin Records. Virgin released the album on 28 October 1977.

The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter have done some shows already. The setlist 26 September 2024 in London was:

Holidays in the Sun

Seventeen

New York

Pretty Vacant

Bodies

Silly Thing

Liar

God Save the Queen

Submission

Satellite

No Feelings

No Fun (The Stooges cover)

Problems

E.M.I.

Encore:

My Way

Anarchy in the U.K.

SEX PISTOLS FEATURING FRANK CARTER – 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Wednesday April 2 Town Hall, Auckland

Thursday April 3 Town Hall, Christchurch

Saturday April 5 Festival Hall, Melbourne

Sunday April 6 Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday April 8 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday April 9 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday April 11 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS: ON SALE THURDAY, JANUARY 23 AT 12PM

Partner Presale: Tue 21 Jan, 11am > Thu 23 Jan, 11am

My Live Nation Presale: Wed 22 Jan, 11am > Thu 23 Jan, 11am

All times are local.

For complete tour and ticket information, livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

