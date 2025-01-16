The Sex Pistols To Tour Australia With Frank Carter - Noise11.com

The Sex Pistols will tour Australia with Frank Carter on vocals and the three founding members Steve Jones (guitar), Paul Cook (drums) and Glen Matlock (bass) performing the 1977 punk classic ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’.
‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’ was the only studio album from The Sex Pistols. Released in 1977 it featured the three founders as well as John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) on vocals and in parts Sid Vicious (on two songs).
Matlock left the band early in the recording process and was replaced with Sid. Paul Cook and Johnny Rotten played on every song. Vicious was such as bad bass player that Steve Jones played instead of him on some of the tracks.
Jones and Cook wrote the 12 tracks with Lydon. The band signed by EMI Records on 8 October 1976 and dropped after the first single God Save The Queen’ on 6 January 1977. Matlock quit in February 1977, eight months before the album was released.
The band signed with A&M Records on March 1977 but that lasted weeks and A&M dropped them on 16 March. On 18 May, the group signed to Virgin Records. Virgin released the album on 28 October 1977.
The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter have done some shows already. The setlist 26 September 2024 in London was:
Holidays in the Sun
Seventeen
New York
Pretty Vacant
Bodies
Silly Thing
Liar
God Save the Queen
Submission
Satellite
No Feelings
No Fun (The Stooges cover)
Problems
E.M.I.
Encore:
My Way
Anarchy in the U.K.
SEX PISTOLS FEATURING FRANK CARTER – 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR
Wednesday April 2 Town Hall, Auckland
Thursday April 3 Town Hall, Christchurch
Saturday April 5 Festival Hall, Melbourne
Sunday April 6 Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Tuesday April 8 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Wednesday April 9 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Friday April 11 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle
GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS: ON SALE THURDAY, JANUARY 23 AT 12PM
Partner Presale: Tue 21 Jan, 11am > Thu 23 Jan, 11am
My Live Nation Presale: Wed 22 Jan, 11am > Thu 23 Jan, 11am
All times are local.
For complete tour and ticket information, livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz
