The Sydney Opera House Turns 50 - Noise11.com

The Sydney Opera House opened on this day 20 October in 1973.

The Sydney Opera House had its official opening on 20 October 1973, exactly 50 years ago today.

The official opening on 20 October 1973 as to coincide with a visit by the Queen but shows took place six months before that day. The first piano recital was by Romola Costantino on 10 April 1973. The first opera was Larry Sitsky’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ on 25 July, 1973.

The first rock concert at the Sydney Opera House was by Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs on 16 November 1973. That performance was released as the live album ‘Aztecs Steaming at the Opera House’ the following year and is still available through Aztec Records.

In 1978 Thin Lizzy performed a free concert on the steps of the Opera House and released the live album ‘Thin Lizzy Live At Sydney harbour ‘78’ from the performance.

Crowded House also performed their Farewell To The World concert on the steps of the Opera House.

The Sydney Opera House in movies is seen in Disney’s 1990 movie ‘The Rescuers Down Under’ and Disney’s 2003 movie ‘Finding Nemo’. The building is also in the 1996 move ‘Independence Day’, 2004’s ‘Godzilla’, 2007’s ‘Sunshine’ and 2016’s ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.

Violent Femmes are currently streaming their Sydney Opera House performance until Mid November for free worldwide.

Upcoming concerts at the Sydney Opera House include:

31 October 2023, Sparks

22 November 2023, Russell Morris

4 December 20223, The War On Drugs

12 December 2023, Icehouse

3 January 2024, Kate Ceberano

8 February 2024, Simple Minds

9-12 February 2024, Paul Weller

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

