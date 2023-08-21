The Weeknd To Play Three Shows In Australia in November/December - Noise11.com

The Weeknd will perform stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this November and December. There is also one show for New Zealand for Auckland on 7 December.
The Weeknd’s most recent show was 18 August in London.
The Weeknd setlist, Wembley, London:
Take My Breath
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Can’t Feel My Face
Lost in the Fire
Hurricane
The Hills
Kiss Land
Often
Crew Love
Starboy
House of Balloons
Heartless
Low Life
Reminder
Party Monster
Faith
After Hours
Out of Time
I Feel It Coming
Die for You
Is There Someone Else?
I Was Never There
Wicked Games
Call Out My Name
The Morning
Save Your Tears
Less Than Zero
Blinding Lights
Tears in the Rain
Creepin’
Popular
In Your Eyes
Moth to a Flame
THE WEEKND
AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023
BRISBANE, SUNCORP STADIUM MONDAY NOVEMBER 20
SYDNEY, ACCOR STADIUM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 24
MELBOURNE, MARVEL STADIUM FRIDAY DECEMBER 1
Vodafone pre-sale: Commences Friday, August 25 – Melbourne starting at 10am, Brisbane at 11am and Sydney at 12pm.
General public tickets go on sale on Friday, September 1 – Melbourne from 10am, Brisbane from 11am and Sydney from 12pm.
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au
