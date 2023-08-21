The Weeknd To Play Three Shows In Australia in November/December - Noise11.com

The Weeknd will perform stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this November and December. There is also one show for New Zealand for Auckland on 7 December.

The Weeknd’s most recent show was 18 August in London.

The Weeknd setlist, Wembley, London:

Take My Breath

Sacrifice

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Lost in the Fire

Hurricane

The Hills

Kiss Land

Often

Crew Love

Starboy

House of Balloons

Heartless

Low Life

Reminder

Party Monster

Faith

After Hours

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Die for You

Is There Someone Else?

I Was Never There

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

Tears in the Rain

Creepin’

Popular

In Your Eyes

Moth to a Flame

THE WEEKND

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023

BRISBANE, SUNCORP STADIUM MONDAY NOVEMBER 20

SYDNEY, ACCOR STADIUM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 24

MELBOURNE, MARVEL STADIUM FRIDAY DECEMBER 1

Vodafone pre-sale: Commences Friday, August 25 – Melbourne starting at 10am, Brisbane at 11am and Sydney at 12pm.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, September 1 – Melbourne from 10am, Brisbane from 11am and Sydney from 12pm.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au

