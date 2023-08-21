 The Weeknd To Play Three Shows In Australia in November/December - Noise11.com
The Weeknd

The Weeknd

The Weeknd To Play Three Shows In Australia in November/December

by Noise11.com on August 22, 2023

in News

The Weeknd will perform stadium shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this November and December. There is also one show for New Zealand for Auckland on 7 December.

The Weeknd’s most recent show was 18 August in London.

The Weeknd setlist, Wembley, London:

Take My Breath
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Can’t Feel My Face
Lost in the Fire
Hurricane
The Hills
Kiss Land
Often
Crew Love
Starboy
House of Balloons
Heartless
Low Life
Reminder
Party Monster
Faith
After Hours
Out of Time
I Feel It Coming
Die for You
Is There Someone Else?
I Was Never There
Wicked Games
Call Out My Name
The Morning
Save Your Tears
Less Than Zero
Blinding Lights
Tears in the Rain
Creepin’
Popular
In Your Eyes
Moth to a Flame

THE WEEKND
AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023
BRISBANE, SUNCORP STADIUM MONDAY NOVEMBER 20
SYDNEY, ACCOR STADIUM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 24
MELBOURNE, MARVEL STADIUM FRIDAY DECEMBER 1

Vodafone pre-sale: Commences Friday, August 25 – Melbourne starting at 10am, Brisbane at 11am and Sydney at 12pm.
General public tickets go on sale on Friday, September 1 – Melbourne from 10am, Brisbane from 11am and Sydney from 12pm.
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Miley Cyrus, Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros OGorman
Miley Cyrus Has New Music On The Way

Miley Cyrus has announced she will be releasing a new single dedicated to her "loyal fans".

4 days ago
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Jared Leto Says Thirty Seconds To Mars Is Basically Just Him

Jared Leto joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new song “Seasons” from the group’s forthcoming album ‘It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day’. He tells Apple Music about entering a new chapter with the album, the eclectic nature of the band’s sound, the origin of the group’s sound, and more.

4 days ago
Chvrches photo by Eliot Hazel
Chvrches To Release 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Bones of What You Believe’

‘The Bones of What You Believe’, the debut album for Scotland’s Chvrches, was released 20 September 2013. A special edition 10th anniversary edition will be released on 13 October 2023.

5 days ago
Boy and Bear
Boy & Bear Unvault The Archives And Discover Lost Harlequin Dreams Tracks

Boy & Bear have discovered three unreleased songs from the 2013 ‘Harlequin Dream’ album and they will be official released as the ‘Lost Dreams’ EP.

5 days ago
You Me At Six
You Me At Six Cancel US Tour

You Me At Six have cancelled their upcoming United States tour due to "personal reasons".

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Release New Album In September 2023

Ed Sheeran is to release a new album next month.

August 15, 2023
Matt Minor of Mash N Kutcher
Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis

Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher has gone public with news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

August 11, 2023