 There Is Another Cash Grab Bob Dylan Compilation On The Way - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Mixing Up the Medicine

There Is Another Cash Grab Bob Dylan Compilation On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2023

in News

Sony will release yet another Bob Dylan compilation in October and it is completely uneventful.

It is hard to even imagine why someone has gone to the trouble to compile ‘Mixing Up The Medicine’ for release on 20 October 2023.

Everything on the album has been released on other compilations numerous times on top of their original releases. The most recent song on the album ‘Make You Feel My Love’ was released on 1997’s ‘Time Out Of Mind’. Dylan has released six more albums of original songs since then and some of his finest work on 21st century releases ‘Modern Times’, ‘Together Through Love’, ‘Tempest’ and ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ but nothing from those albums represents Dylan in the last quarter century.

The title ‘Mixing Up The Medicine’ even sounds like an intern put the album together, with the title coming from the classic ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’. The songs look like they have come from someone just Googling “12 big Bob songs”.

I can’t imagine Dylan would have had anything to do with this rubbish. Not one of the songs is even in his recent setlist.

TRACKLISTING VINYL
SIDE A
1. The Times They Are A-Changin’
2. Blowin’ In The Wind
3. Like A Rolling Stone
4. Subterranean Homesick Blues
5. All Along The Watchtower
6. Lay Lady Lay
7. Forever Young (slow version)
SIDE B
1. Tangled Up In Blue
2. Hurricane
3. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
4. Make You Feel My Love
5. Things Have Changed

TRACKLISTING CD
1. The Times They Are A-Changin’
2. Blowin’ In The Wind
3. Like A Rolling Stone
4. Subterranean Homesick Blues
5. All Along The Watchtower
6. Lay Lady Lay
7. Forever Young (slow version)
8. Tangled Up In Blue
9. Hurricane
10. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
11. Make You Feel My Love
12. Things Have Changed

