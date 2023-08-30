There Is Another Cash Grab Bob Dylan Compilation On The Way - Noise11.com

Sony will release yet another Bob Dylan compilation in October and it is completely uneventful.

It is hard to even imagine why someone has gone to the trouble to compile ‘Mixing Up The Medicine’ for release on 20 October 2023.

Everything on the album has been released on other compilations numerous times on top of their original releases. The most recent song on the album ‘Make You Feel My Love’ was released on 1997’s ‘Time Out Of Mind’. Dylan has released six more albums of original songs since then and some of his finest work on 21st century releases ‘Modern Times’, ‘Together Through Love’, ‘Tempest’ and ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ but nothing from those albums represents Dylan in the last quarter century.

The title ‘Mixing Up The Medicine’ even sounds like an intern put the album together, with the title coming from the classic ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’. The songs look like they have come from someone just Googling “12 big Bob songs”.

I can’t imagine Dylan would have had anything to do with this rubbish. Not one of the songs is even in his recent setlist.

TRACKLISTING VINYL

SIDE A

1. The Times They Are A-Changin’

2. Blowin’ In The Wind

3. Like A Rolling Stone

4. Subterranean Homesick Blues

5. All Along The Watchtower

6. Lay Lady Lay

7. Forever Young (slow version)

SIDE B

1. Tangled Up In Blue

2. Hurricane

3. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

4. Make You Feel My Love

5. Things Have Changed

TRACKLISTING CD

1. The Times They Are A-Changin’

2. Blowin’ In The Wind

3. Like A Rolling Stone

4. Subterranean Homesick Blues

5. All Along The Watchtower

6. Lay Lady Lay

7. Forever Young (slow version)

8. Tangled Up In Blue

9. Hurricane

10. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

11. Make You Feel My Love

12. Things Have Changed

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

