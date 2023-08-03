 Thom Yorke And Stanley Donwood To Host Art Exhibition In London - Noise11.com
Thom Yorke And Stanley Donwood To Host Art Exhibition In London

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2023

in News

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and artist Stanley Donwood have announced an art exhibition in London this September.

‘The Crow Flies: Part One’ will open in London from 6 to 10 September 2023 at Tin Man Art, 4 Crowell Place, London.

Stanley Donwood created the artwork for the Radiohead album ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’.

TIN MAN ART is proud to present ‘The Crow Flies’ – a series of new paintings co-created by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood, which began as cover artwork for A Light for Attracting Attention (2022), the debut album from Yorke’s rock band The Smile. The wider series will be presented alongside a Flemish woven tapestry commissioned by the artists in London to celebrate the album’s one-year anniversary.

This exhibition marks a significant moment in a 30-year artistic partnership for Yorke (b. 1968) and Donwood (b. 1968), who worked on it together in Oxford and Brighton between 2021 and 2023. It takes its name from Ted Hughes’ poem ‘Crow’ (1966-69), from which the band name The Smile is also derived, and draws inspiration from the Bodleian Libraries’ collection of Islamic pirate maps and 1960s US military topographic charts. The works comprise a mixture of gouache, tempera and powdered mushroom on canvas and feature an extensive language of signs and symbols developed by the artists and codified via supporting imagery.

