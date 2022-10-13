 Tiesto and Kygo To Headline Palm Tree Music Festival - Noise11.com
Tiesto and Kygo To Headline Palm Tree Music Festival

by Paul Cashmere on October 14, 2022

in News

The Palm Tree Music Festival is heading to Australia in March fronted by Tiesto and Kygo.

The festival will be in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt and Frank Walker are also on the bill with more acts announced soon.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:
Friday 10th March – Showgrounds Dome, SYDNEY
Saturday 11th March – Riverstage, BRISBANE
Sunday 12th March – Melbourne Showgrounds, MELBOURNE
(Labour Day Long Weekend)

Tickets go on sale: Pre-Sale: Friday 14 October 11am AEDT -> Monday 17 October 9am AEDT

General Public on sale: Thursday 20 October – 10am AEDT

For all Tickets, go to: TEGLIVE.COM.AU

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Buffalo
Buffalo Revisited Is Next In The ARCA Desk Tape Series

The next release from the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) will be Buffalo Revisited Live at the Bridge Hotel in 2013.

2 hours ago
Todd Rundgren, Trak, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
You Am I’s Davey Lane Features On New Todd Rundgren Album ‘Space Force’

Davey Lane of You Am I and The Pictures features on Todd Rundgren’s new duets album ‘Space Force’.

5 hours ago
The Poor photo from Facebook
2023 Sets The Poor On Course For Biggest Year Ever

Australia’s The Poor are in for a huge 2023. The band has already locked in a series of European dates from February through to March with major festival dates included and a new album ‘High Priced Deed’ set for release in February.

1 day ago
AC/DC kids book
AC/DC Approve Children’s Book

AC/DC have signed off on the approval for a new children’s book The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet.

1 day ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish Set Aside First Half of 2023 for Bat Out of Hell Shows

Chocolate Starfish will be on the road for the first half of 2023 performing Meat Loaf’s classic ‘Bat Out of Hell’.

1 day ago
Screaming Jets
Screaming Jets To Return Home To Newcastle For New Years Eve Show

The Screaming Jets will return to their origins with a hometown gig in Newcastle to see in the New Year.

1 day ago
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins and Josh Pyke Nominated for APRA Screen Music Awards

The nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards have been announced. Missy Higgins and Josh Pyke are two of the contemporary names nominated for a 2022 Screen Music Award.

1 day ago