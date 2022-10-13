Tiesto and Kygo To Headline Palm Tree Music Festival - Noise11.com

The Palm Tree Music Festival is heading to Australia in March fronted by Tiesto and Kygo.

The festival will be in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt and Frank Walker are also on the bill with more acts announced soon.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:

Friday 10th March – Showgrounds Dome, SYDNEY

Saturday 11th March – Riverstage, BRISBANE

Sunday 12th March – Melbourne Showgrounds, MELBOURNE

(Labour Day Long Weekend)

Tickets go on sale: Pre-Sale: Friday 14 October 11am AEDT -> Monday 17 October 9am AEDT

General Public on sale: Thursday 20 October – 10am AEDT

For all Tickets, go to: TEGLIVE.COM.AU

