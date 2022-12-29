Tim Henwood, Dave Leslie and Simon Hosford Prepare for War - Noise11.com

Three of Melbourne’s guitar virtuosos Dave Leslie, Simon Hosford and Tim Henwood are preparing for battle with Guitar Wars on three dates in January.

The battle shall begin on January 13 in Wonthaggi, then Bannockburn on the 14th and then the end of days battle at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda.

Dave Leslie finished up the year with Red Hot Summer dates with Baby Animals of the Suzi Quatro tour. Dave also Tim Henwood was the guitarist in the Suzi Quatro band on the Red Hot Summer dates while Simon Hosford has continued to channel Eddie Van Halen and Prince in shows across Australia.

Dave Leslie’s sideproject with Andy McLean of Horsehead released their Truck album ‘Exploring The Wah’ in November.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

