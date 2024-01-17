Timbaland To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame - Noise11.com

Timbaland is among the most recent songwriters to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its latest class of inductees on Wednesday.

This year’s inductees are hip-hop and R&B producer Timbaland, rock bands R.E.M. and Steely Dan, singer-songwriter Hillary Lindsey and Footloose lyricist, Dean Pitchford.

Bryan Adams, Public Enemy, Blondie and Tracy Chapman are among the nominees who were not inducted this year.

The annual induction ceremony is an intimate event that has never been live-streamed or televised since its inception in 1969.

Last year’s inductees were Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Liz Rose and Glen Ballard. Special awards were presented to Post Malone, Tim Rice and Anthony Mason.

“I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” Hall Chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

The induction ceremony will take place in New York City on 13 June.

