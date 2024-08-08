 TISM To Head Out For First Headline Tour In 20 Years - Noise11.com

TISM To Head Out For First Headline Tour In 20 Years

by Paul Cashmere on August 8, 2024

in News

TISM are back baby. There is a new tour (their first headline tour in 20 years), a new album ‘Death To Art’ out in October and the title track out now.

The previous TISM album was ‘The White Album’ in 2004. You have to go back 29 years to TISM’s biggest chart hit ‘(He’ll Never Bee An) Ol’ Man River’.

And who can forget ‘Greg! The Stop Sign!’.

The shows will include guests Eskimo Joe, Machine Gun Fellatio, Ben Lee and The Mavis’s.

TISM
DEATH TO ART TOUR
FIRST HEADLINE TOUR IN 20 YEARS

WITH AN UNBELIEVEABLE LINE-UP OF SPECIAL GUESTS
ESKIMO JOE
MACHINE GUN FELLATIO
BEN LEE
THE MAVIS’S

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER – RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE
SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER – SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL. MELBOURNE
FRIDAY 29 NOVEMBER – HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY

https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/tism-death-to-art-tour/

DEATH TO ART TRACK LISTING:
01. Old Skool TISM
02. Death to Art
03. Cunts v Cunts
04. The ‘C’ Word
05. VFA
06. I’ve Gone Hillsong
07. Everybody Needs Somebody To Hate
08. I Can’t Wait for My Generation to Die
09. Creed of Steve Bannon
10. We’re Going to Springvale
11. ’70s Football
12. Selling Drugs, Corner King St and Flinders Lane
13. Cabal of Bozos (Dedicated to Australia’s Laziest Class, the Australian Business Class)
14. Cnut, the Dyslexic King
15. My Man’s Band’s T-Shirt
16. Mein Bandkampf
17. TISM’s Last Will and Testicle

