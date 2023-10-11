Todd Rundgren To Return To Australia For Three Shows In 2024 - Noise11.com

Legendary producer, singer and songwriter Todd Rundgren is coming back to Australia in 2024 for three shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Todd toured Australia for the first time in 2010 and returned in 2013 (with Ringo Starr) and 2018.

TODD RUNDGREN 2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:

Thursday, February 22 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, February 23 – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, February 24 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

