Todd Rundgren To Return To Australia For Three Shows In 2024 - Noise11.com

Todd Rundgren To Return To Australia For Three Shows In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2023

in News

Legendary producer, singer and songwriter Todd Rundgren is coming back to Australia in 2024 for three shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Todd toured Australia for the first time in 2010 and returned in 2013 (with Ringo Starr) and 2018.

TODD RUNDGREN 2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:

Thursday, February 22 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Friday, February 23 – The Triffid, Brisbane
Saturday, February 24 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

