Tom Busby Hits the Road Solo with The Lottery Tour - Noise11.com

Tom Busby, one half of the ARIA-nominated, award-winning duo Busby Marou, is stepping out on his own this November with The Lottery Tour. Following a series of sold-out solo performances earlier this year, Busby is taking his solo career to new heights, previewing songs from his debut album Rockhampton Hangover, due for release in early 2026.

“I just love being back on the road with this young band. They are red hot and bring so much energy. Playing these intimate rooms feels special, the connection is real, and the storytelling is off the hook,” Busby says, capturing the raw enthusiasm of his latest project.

Busby’s musical journey has been intrinsically tied to Busby Marou, the duo he formed with his long-time collaborator and friend Jeremy Marou. Over the past decade, the pair have carved out a unique niche in Australian music, blending folk, soul, and roots-driven pop into chart-topping hits. Their albums, including Busby Marou (2010), Postcards (2017), and The Great Divide (2019), have earned them ARIA nominations and a loyal fanbase, with tracks like “Biding My Time” and “Days of Gold” becoming Australian radio staples.

While Busby Marou has always been celebrated for its melodic harmonies and storytelling, Tom Busby’s solo work is allowing him to explore a more unfiltered, front-and-centre sound. His previous solo tour earlier this year was a clear signal that audiences were ready to follow him on this new path, with intimate venues sold out and fans embracing his solo identity with fervor.

The Lottery Tour kicks off on Saturday, October 18 at the Lighthouse Rock Festival, Burnett Heads, before heading to Sydney, Buttai, Wollongong, Murwillumbah, Brisbane, Gold Coast, and wrapping up in Victoria at the end of November. Fans in Townsville will get a special treat, as Busby Marou will join Tom on stage for the Jelly Roll venue date, giving audiences a taste of both the solo and duo experiences in one night.

Tom’s live shows promise a high-energy mix of new tracks and fan favourites, with his latest single Lottery already emerging as a highlight. The track, which has received strong airplay across Double J, Triple M Homegrown, and KIIS Australia, is a raucous, whistle-hook-filled anthem. “It’s all about finding joy in the little wins. For some people, that’s hitting the jackpot—for me, it’s moments with my family, music, freedom, and feeling alive. It’s easily the most thumping track on the album—loud, loose, and built for the stage… and who doesn’t love a whistle hook? This one’s a belter,” Busby explains.

Busby’s debut solo album, Rockhampton Hangover, recorded and produced in Texas with American indie icon Ben Kweller, is shaping up as one of the most talked-about releases on the horizon. Early singles Waiting For Tomorrow, Someone Strong, and Cyclone have already begun to make waves, with Waiting For Tomorrow achieving over 30,000 streams in its first weeks alone. These tracks showcase Busby’s versatility and songwriting chops, proving his solo voice is every bit as compelling as his work with Busby Marou.

The album blends Busby’s signature storytelling with a raw, rock-leaning sound, providing a fresh lens into his musical identity. Fans can expect soaring choruses, intimate narratives, and a palpable stage-ready energy that translates effortlessly from recording to live performance.

What makes The Lottery Tour particularly special is its focus on intimate venues, creating a space for fans to connect with the music and the musician. “There’s something about playing smaller rooms that makes the storytelling come alive,” Busby says. “You feel the audience right there with you—it’s a real, human connection, and it makes performing the new songs an absolute joy.”

Tickets for The Lottery Tour are available now via www.tombusby.com.au, and with Busby Marou appearing for the Townsville show, fans have every reason to secure their seats early. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the duo or discovering Tom’s solo work for the first time, these shows promise to be a celebration of music, storytelling, and sheer live energy.

Tour Dates – The Lottery Tour 2025

SAT 18 OCT – Lighthouse Rock Festival, Burnett Heads

FRI 07 NOV – Botany View Hotel, Sydney NSW

SAT 08 NOV – Full Throttle Ranch, Buttai NSW (Free Show)

SUN 09 NOV – Seeker Brewing, Wollongong NSW

THU 20 NOV – The Citadel, Murwillumbah NSW

FRI 21 NOV – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD

SUN 23 NOV – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast QLD

FRI 28 NOV – Bellarine Estate, Bellarine VIC

SAT 29 NOV – Shedshaker Taproom, Castlemaine VIC

SUN 30 NOV – The Retreat, Melbourne VIC

