 Tom Jones To Perform Around Australian Including One A Day On the Green - Noise11.com

Tom Jones, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tom Jones To Perform Around Australian Including One A Day On the Green

by Paul Cashmere on September 18, 2023

in News

The legendary Tom Jones has announced six more Australian shows around his Bluesfest performance including one A Day On The Green for Bowral in April.

Sir Tom will tour with Adelaide siblings Georgia, Ella and Clara Germein (aka Germein).

Sir Tom Jones has not toured Australia in 2016. In previous years he toured Australia in 2014 for the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne), 2010, 2005 (with John Farnham), 2000, 1999, 1997 (Sydney) 1995, 1993, 1990, 1985, 1983 (Sydney), 1969 (Sydney) and 1966.

General Public on-sale:
Thursday, 21st September (2:00pm local time)

AGES & STAGES TOUR DATES AUSTRALIA 2024
With special guest Germein
Thursday, March 21, Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth
Saturday, March 23, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral (A Day On The Green)
Tuesday, March 26, The Drive, Adelaide
Thursday, March 28, Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Saturday, March 30, Bluesfest, Byron Bay
Tuesday, April 2, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Thursday, April 4, Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 2pm.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Is Such A Rare Privilege To See Live

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, featuring Pink Floyd drummer and co-writer Nick Mason who was there from the start, has began the first (and lets put it out there) last Australian tour. To be in the room with a Pink Floyd founder performing Floyd songs that are so rare many have never been played live by any member of Pink Floyd in Australia before, was indeed a privilege.

16 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo More Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo further surgery after his ATV accident.

4 days ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Opens Show For Double Header Robbie Robertson Tribute

Eric Clapton has started his US tour with a double header tribute to his friend and The Band co-founder Robbie Robertson.

6 days ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash To Bring Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour Australia in 2024

Crosby Stills Nash & Young legend Graham Nash will tour Australia as a solo artist for the first time ever in 2016 with ‘Sixty Years of Song and Stories’.

7 days ago
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher To Release Her First Ever Christmas Album

Cher will release her first ever Christmas album ‘Christmas’ for Christmas (well, when else?).

September 8, 2023
Bob Dylan The Complete Budokan
Next Bob Dylan Archives Release Is The Complete Budokan 1978

The next release from the Bob Dylan archives series is ‘The Complete Budokan 1978’.

September 8, 2023
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
The Rolling Stones Have A Second Album Ready After Hackney Diamonds

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will not be the last ever Rolling Stones album. There will be a follow-up and most likely sooner rather than later, according to Ronnie Wood.

September 8, 2023