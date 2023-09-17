Tom Jones To Perform Around Australian Including One A Day On the Green - Noise11.com

The legendary Tom Jones has announced six more Australian shows around his Bluesfest performance including one A Day On The Green for Bowral in April.
Sir Tom will tour with Adelaide siblings Georgia, Ella and Clara Germein (aka Germein).
Sir Tom Jones has not toured Australia in 2016. In previous years he toured Australia in 2014 for the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne), 2010, 2005 (with John Farnham), 2000, 1999, 1997 (Sydney) 1995, 1993, 1990, 1985, 1983 (Sydney), 1969 (Sydney) and 1966.
Thursday, 21st September (2:00pm local time)
AGES & STAGES TOUR DATES AUSTRALIA 2024
With special guest Germein
Thursday, March 21, Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth
Saturday, March 23, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral (A Day On The Green)
Tuesday, March 26, The Drive, Adelaide
Thursday, March 28, Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Saturday, March 30, Bluesfest, Byron Bay
Tuesday, April 2, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Thursday, April 4, Aware Super Theatre, Sydney
General public tickets go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 2pm.
