Tom Jones To Perform Around Australian Including One A Day On the Green - Noise11.com

The legendary Tom Jones has announced six more Australian shows around his Bluesfest performance including one A Day On The Green for Bowral in April.

Sir Tom will tour with Adelaide siblings Georgia, Ella and Clara Germein (aka Germein).

Sir Tom Jones has not toured Australia in 2016. In previous years he toured Australia in 2014 for the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne), 2010, 2005 (with John Farnham), 2000, 1999, 1997 (Sydney) 1995, 1993, 1990, 1985, 1983 (Sydney), 1969 (Sydney) and 1966.

General Public on-sale:

Thursday, 21st September (2:00pm local time)

AGES & STAGES TOUR DATES AUSTRALIA 2024

With special guest Germein

Thursday, March 21, Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth

Saturday, March 23, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral (A Day On The Green)

Tuesday, March 26, The Drive, Adelaide

Thursday, March 28, Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, March 30, Bluesfest, Byron Bay

Tuesday, April 2, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Thursday, April 4, Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 2pm.

