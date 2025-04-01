Tony Bennett Son and Daughter In Battle Over Inheritance - Noise11.com

Tony Bennett’s daughters, Johanna and Antonia Bennett, have filed a new lawsuit against their older brother, Danny Bennett.

The suit, reported by Rolling Stone, alleges mismanagement of family finances following their father’s death in 2023.

“Tony maintained a loving and devoted relationship with all of his children and his estate plan expressly provides that all four children be treated equally,” they claim in the suit.

“Since Tony’s death, Johanna and Antonia have discovered that Danny exercised complete and unchecked control over Tony and his financial affairs prior to and following his death through multiple fiduciary and other roles of authority that Danny has abused, and continues to abuse, for his own significant financial gain.”

Danny Bennett began managing the his father’s career 45 years ago, and played a key role in his ’90s comeback and the many lucrative years that followed.

The 38-page lawsuit, states that at the time of Tony’s death in 2022, his assets were valued at $12 million (£9.3 million), but the sisters claim his lifetime earnings exceeded $100 million (£77 million).

“Johanna and Antonia have not received any credible explanation about what happened to Tony’s substantial lifetime earnings prior to his death,” the suit reads.

They further allege that Danny took two loans from the family trust totalling $1.2 million (£930,000) in 2020, and later sold Tony’s name and likeness rights and the royalty stream to his music without consultation.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

