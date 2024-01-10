 Tony Clarkin of Magnum Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com
Tony Clarkin of Magnum

Tony Clarkin of Magnum Dies At Age 77

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2024

in News

Tony Clarkin, the guitarist for Birmingham band Magnum, has died at age 77.

Clarkin formed Magnum in Birmingham in 1972. The band were around until 1995 and reformed in 2001. Clarkin was still a member of the band at the time of his death,

Magnum had four UK chart hits with ‘Days of No Trust’ (no 32, 1988), ‘Start Talking Love’ (no 22, 1988), ‘It Must Have Been Love’ (no 33, 1988) and ‘Rockin’ Chair’ (no 27, 1989).

The two biggest albums in the UK were ‘Wings of Heaven’ (no 5, 1988) and ‘Goodnight L.A.’ (no 9, 1990).

Tony Clarkin was Magnum’s sole songwriter for their 22 studio albums.

The Clarkin family issued the following statement:

From the Clarkin family:

On behalf of the family it is with profound sadness that daughter Dionne is sharing the news of the passing of Tony Clarkin.
Following a short illness, he died peacefully surrounded by his girls on Sunday 7th January 2024.
“I know that Tony has touched so many people through his music in so many different ways. I don’t really have words to express what he meant to me right now as the grief is too fresh.
As many of you know Tony had a great affinity with animals. It is the family’s intention to set up a charitable trust in his name to aid this cause, further details to follow. Please do not send flowers or cards, as he would have much preferred expressions of sympathy to go to charity in this way.
It was a privilege to call him my Dad.”
“I didn’t look to live forever”
(TC 2024)

