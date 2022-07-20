Tony Hadley Has A Complete Story To Tell On His Upcoming Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley will be playing a few covers and sharing stories when he tours Australia in September.

Tony Hadley’s 40th anniversary tour for Destroy All Lines will not only cover Spandau Ballet of old, songs from the new album and covers of the songs that influenced him, but Tony will also tell his story along the way.

“Obviously we’ll be doing all the hits and Spandau stuff that I don’t normally do but also picking up on what was the first song we did in the rehearsal room, songs that influenced us, different sorts of journeys along the way,” Tony Hadley tells Noise11.com.

Tony Hadley will also emcee his 40th Anniversary tour. “The show is quite anecdotal with me having a chat and just getting really close to the audience,” he says. “Theres a few new songs from the new album. It’s gone down brilliantly. I’ll be bringing the full band down to Australia”.

Tony will perform some Spandau Ballet songs you may never have heard before live. “‘Confused’ is from ‘Journeys To Glory’,” he says. “‘New Rose’ is The Damned. ‘Oh Carol’, the old Chuck Berry song was the first song we ever did in the school music room. There was a little story and a little timeline that goes along with the songs. ‘Mad About You’ is a new song and we have a new, new song called ‘Because of You’ which has done brilliantly in the UK”.

Tony Hadley’s 40th Anniversary tour will kick off in Tweed Heads on 15 September.

Tony Hadley dates are:

Australia

15 September, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

16 September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

17 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

18 September, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

21 September, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

22 September, Perth, Astor Theatre

New Zealand

24 September, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre

25 September, Auckland, Skycity Theatre

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/tony-hadley-2022

Noise11.com

