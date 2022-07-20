 Tony Hadley Has A Complete Story To Tell On His Upcoming Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman

Tony Hadley at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman

Tony Hadley Has A Complete Story To Tell On His Upcoming Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2022

in News

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley will be playing a few covers and sharing stories when he tours Australia in September.

Tony Hadley’s 40th anniversary tour for Destroy All Lines will not only cover Spandau Ballet of old, songs from the new album and covers of the songs that influenced him, but Tony will also tell his story along the way.

“Obviously we’ll be doing all the hits and Spandau stuff that I don’t normally do but also picking up on what was the first song we did in the rehearsal room, songs that influenced us, different sorts of journeys along the way,” Tony Hadley tells Noise11.com.

Tony Hadley will also emcee his 40th Anniversary tour. “The show is quite anecdotal with me having a chat and just getting really close to the audience,” he says. “Theres a few new songs from the new album. It’s gone down brilliantly. I’ll be bringing the full band down to Australia”.

Tony will perform some Spandau Ballet songs you may never have heard before live. “‘Confused’ is from ‘Journeys To Glory’,” he says. “‘New Rose’ is The Damned. ‘Oh Carol’, the old Chuck Berry song was the first song we ever did in the school music room. There was a little story and a little timeline that goes along with the songs. ‘Mad About You’ is a new song and we have a new, new song called ‘Because of You’ which has done brilliantly in the UK”.

Tony Hadley’s 40th Anniversary tour will kick off in Tweed Heads on 15 September.

Tony Hadley dates are:

Australia

15 September, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
16 September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
17 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
18 September, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
21 September, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
22 September, Perth, Astor Theatre

New Zealand

24 September, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre
25 September, Auckland, Skycity Theatre

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/tony-hadley-2022

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_02 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_03 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_07 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_18 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_19 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_23 SpandauBallet_byMaryBoukouvalas_24 Spandau Ballet -150519-004 Spandau Ballet -150519-008 Spandau Ballet -150519-011 Spandau Ballet -150519-013

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Yellow Brick Road Dates In Australia and New Zealand in January 2023

Sir Elton John will return for his final Australian dates of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2023.

8 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Greatest Hits Is First UK Album To Sell Over 7 Million Copies

Queen have become the first act in the UK to sell seven million copies of an album.

12 hours ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Why Eddie Van Halen Tribute Hasn’t Happened

Wolfgang Van Halen says a tribute concert for his late father Eddie Van Halen couldn't "get off the ground" because "some people" are "difficult" to work with.

14 hours ago
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Has Put Together An All-Star Band For Melbourne

Richard Clapton won’t have his usual band this weekend in Melbourne. Instead, he has put together a special one-time only band for this Friday at The Palms.

23 hours ago
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Icehouse and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Australian Dates Together

Icehouse will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in November and December with special guests The Psychedelic Furs.

1 day ago
UB40
UB40 Releases Commonwealth Games Anthem

UB40 have released the official anthem of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

3 days ago
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Debuts On UK Chart

The Stranger Things effect sees its latest success as Metallica’s Master Of Puppets makes its UK Top 40 debut – 37 years after the track’s original release (22). The rock group, comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, have seen the song vault up the chart thanks to its inclusion in the latest series of the Netflix show.

3 days ago