 Torquay To Host Jimmy Barnes By The C - Noise11.com
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Jimmy Barnes at One Electric Day Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Torquay To Host Jimmy Barnes By The C

by Noise11.com on May 22, 2023

in News

Jimmy Barnes took the summer of 2022 off to recover from back surgery and will make up for lost time across the summer of 2024.

Jimmy will preview a big next year with a By The C headline performance at Torquay in December.

Says Jimmy Barnes “I am very happy to be hitting the road again for the By the C tour. After my surgery, I am happy to announce that not only am I back on my feet, I’m fitter and stronger than I’ve been in years. So, let’s get ready to rock! We’re being joined on these shows by The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and my fabulous daughter Mahalia Barnes and her band The Soul Mates. It’s a great line up and it will be a killer tour. I look forward to seeing you all there!”

The show features includes The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, and Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates.

BY THE C

TORQUAY COMMON, TORQUAY VIC
Saturday 2nd December 2023

Tickets on sale Saturday 27th May 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera Add More Dates And Touring With Bachelor Girls As Well

Boom Crash Opera have more 2023 dates in September and November and Bachelor Girl will make it a double header.

16 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes To Headline Red Hot Summer 2024

Red Hot Summer is back for 2024 (well, and a little bit of 2023), with Jimmy Barnes as the Red Hot headliner once again.

1 day ago
Richard Clapton at the Palais 19 May 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Richard Clapton Celebrates 50 Years at his 74th in Melbourne

Richard Clapton condensed 50 years of his music history into one two-and-a-half-hour show in Melbourne this week like he was some sort of magician.

3 days ago
James Reyne
Oops, James Reyne Broke An Ankle and Rib and Reschedules Way Out West Tour

Ouch, James Reyne has “had a little accident, nothing too series” (as Icehouse would say) and dates for the Way Out West tour with Ella Hooper have had to be rescheduled.

4 days ago
Olivia Grace and Gratitude
Miranda Young Tells The Olivia Newton-John Story Through Livvy’s Friends and Family

In August 2022 when news broke of the passing of Olivia Newton-John, Melbourne music and media matriarch Miranda Young set about to tell the Livvy story from her friends and family point of view.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Premieres ‘Padam Padam’ Video

Kylie Minogue has released her racy new single, 'Padam Padam'.

4 days ago
My Friend The Chocolate Cake perform at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 16 June 2017. Photo by Ros OGorman
David Bridie Has A New Spoken Word Track ‘Sympathetic Man’

David Bridie has previewed his next album "Its Been A While Since Our Last Correspondence" with the track ‘Sympathetic Man’, a spoken word piece.

5 days ago