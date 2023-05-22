Torquay To Host Jimmy Barnes By The C - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes took the summer of 2022 off to recover from back surgery and will make up for lost time across the summer of 2024.
Jimmy will preview a big next year with a By The C headline performance at Torquay in December.
Says Jimmy Barnes “I am very happy to be hitting the road again for the By the C tour. After my surgery, I am happy to announce that not only am I back on my feet, I’m fitter and stronger than I’ve been in years. So, let’s get ready to rock! We’re being joined on these shows by The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and my fabulous daughter Mahalia Barnes and her band The Soul Mates. It’s a great line up and it will be a killer tour. I look forward to seeing you all there!”
The show features includes The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, and Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates.
BY THE C
TORQUAY COMMON, TORQUAY VIC
Saturday 2nd December 2023
Tickets on sale Saturday 27th May 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
