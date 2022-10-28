Twilight At Taronga 2023 Season To Benefit Litter Free Oceans - Noise11.com

Australia’s top shelf talent will perform at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo for the Twilight At Taronga 2023 season with the Little Free Oceans campaign getting a financial boost from the events.

Belinda Fairbrother, Taronga’s Community Conservation Manager said, “Twilight at Taronga is always a magical event with such incredible views over Sydney Harbour from the best seat in the house. We’re so proud that Twilight at Taronga has been a fully sustainable event since 2015 and each year gives us a unique opportunity to engage with the community and encourage positive change for the wild. Conservation is what we stand for, and we’re so proud to lead by example and educate and inspire through our Litter Free Oceans campaign.”

Little Free Oceans is a NSW Government initiative to reduced litter through its NSW Plastics Action Plan. Every year over 5 trillion pieces of plastic litters our oceans and impacts on our marine life. Twilight at Taronga’s 2023 season will support the initiative.

The 2023 events will started 10 February with The Living End. The season will feature Justin Clarke, Bjorn Again, Xavier Rudd, The Church, James Morrison’s A-Z of Jazz, Drag Gala, Daryl Braithwaite, Teeny Tiny Stevies, Comedy Gala, Kate Miller-Heidke and finally Kasey Chambers with Busby Marou.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2023 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP:

Friday, February 10 — The Living End

Saturday, February 11, 10am — Justine Clark

Saturday, February 11, 6pm — Bjorn Again

Saturday, February 18 — Xavier Rudd

Friday, February 24 — The Church

Saturday, February 25 — James Morrison’s A–Z of Jazz

Thursday, March 2 — Drag gala featuring Karen From Finance, Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon, Carla From Bankstown, Elektra Shock and more

Friday, March 3 — Daryl Braithwaite

Saturday, March 4, 10am — Teen Tiny Stevies

Saturday, March 4, 6pm — Comedy gala featuring Nazeem Hussain, Melanie Bracewell, Anne Edmonds, Lloyd Langford, Claire Hooper, Danielle Walker and more

Friday, March 10 — Kate Miller-Heidke

Saturday, March 11 — Kasey Chambers and Busy Marou

Tickets for Twilight at Taronga 2023 Summer Concert Series go on sale at 12pm AEDT on Thursday, November 3 via twilightattaronga.org.au, with Twilight at Taronga member pre-sales from 12pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 1.

