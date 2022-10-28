 Twilight At Taronga 2023 Season To Benefit Litter Free Oceans - Noise11.com
Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman

Chris Cheney of The Living End photo by Ros O'Gorman

Twilight At Taronga 2023 Season To Benefit Litter Free Oceans

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2022

in News

Australia’s top shelf talent will perform at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo for the Twilight At Taronga 2023 season with the Little Free Oceans campaign getting a financial boost from the events.

Belinda Fairbrother, Taronga’s Community Conservation Manager said, “Twilight at Taronga is always a magical event with such incredible views over Sydney Harbour from the best seat in the house. We’re so proud that Twilight at Taronga has been a fully sustainable event since 2015 and each year gives us a unique opportunity to engage with the community and encourage positive change for the wild. Conservation is what we stand for, and we’re so proud to lead by example and educate and inspire through our Litter Free Oceans campaign.”

Little Free Oceans is a NSW Government initiative to reduced litter through its NSW Plastics Action Plan. Every year over 5 trillion pieces of plastic litters our oceans and impacts on our marine life. Twilight at Taronga’s 2023 season will support the initiative.

The 2023 events will started 10 February with The Living End. The season will feature Justin Clarke, Bjorn Again, Xavier Rudd, The Church, James Morrison’s A-Z of Jazz, Drag Gala, Daryl Braithwaite, Teeny Tiny Stevies, Comedy Gala, Kate Miller-Heidke and finally Kasey Chambers with Busby Marou.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2023 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP:

Friday, February 10 — The Living End
Saturday, February 11, 10am — Justine Clark
Saturday, February 11, 6pm — Bjorn Again
Saturday, February 18 — Xavier Rudd
Friday, February 24 — The Church
Saturday, February 25 — James Morrison’s A–Z of Jazz
Thursday, March 2 — Drag gala featuring Karen From Finance, Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon, Carla From Bankstown, Elektra Shock and more
Friday, March 3 — Daryl Braithwaite
Saturday, March 4, 10am — Teen Tiny Stevies
Saturday, March 4, 6pm — Comedy gala featuring Nazeem Hussain, Melanie Bracewell, Anne Edmonds, Lloyd Langford, Claire Hooper, Danielle Walker and more
Friday, March 10 — Kate Miller-Heidke
Saturday, March 11 — Kasey Chambers and Busy Marou

Tickets for Twilight at Taronga 2023 Summer Concert Series go on sale at 12pm AEDT on Thursday, November 3 via twilightattaronga.org.au, with Twilight at Taronga member pre-sales from 12pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 1.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Is Heading Sydney’s One Electric Day This Weekend

The One Electric Day extra featuring Jimmy Barnes is on this weekend in Sydney.

12 hours ago
Peter Farnan Home
Peter Farnan Premieres Second Video From Home

Boom Crash Opera’s Peter Farnan has revealed a second glimpse of his solo album ‘Home’ with another new song ‘When Your Parents Go’.

12 hours ago
Slipknot
Slipknot To Present Knotfest In Australia

Slipknot will present the Knotfest music festival in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in 2023.

2 days ago
James Reyne Hammered Head
James Reyne Has A Whisky Supporting the Great Barrier Reef

James Reyne has launched his own whisky brand Hammered Head Whisky with proceeds going to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

2 days ago
Dark Side of the Moon 50th
Australian Artists Pay Tribute To Dark Side Of The Moon’s 50th Anniversary

Roger Mason, James Ryan, Stu Thomas and James Lewis Fox will get together with an orchestra, 20 voice choir and 10 piece brass section to honor the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic Dark Side on the Moon in March 2023.

2 days ago
Tim Rogers Tines of Stars
Tim Rogers Resurrects The Twin Set For A Debut Album Bookend

Tim Rogers first solo album ‘What Rhymes with Cars and Girls’ was released in 1999 as Tim Rogers & The Twin Set. Now 23 years later, he has created the bookend ‘Tines of Stars Unfurled’.

3 days ago
Sarah McLeod, The Superjesus, Mary Boukouvalas, Photo
The Superjesus To Release First Album in 20 years

It has been so long since the last album from The Superjesus that there would be now people who weren’t even born when ‘Rock Music’ was released in 2003 who now have their own children.

4 days ago