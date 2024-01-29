Twilight At Taronga Reveals Surely Shirley, Fanny Lumsden and Felicity Urquhart Will Open Summer Show - Noise11.com

Twilight at Taronga have revealed the artists opening for the Summer Concert Series for 2024. Surely Shirley joins Meg Mac, Felicity Urquhart joins The Waifs and Fanny Lumsden will open for The Whitlams.
The 2024 season kicks off on Friday with Meg Mac.
Also new to the event, Velvet Trip joins John Butler, Ruby Jackson will open for Ball Park Music, Steph Strings joins The Cat Empire and The Vegetable Plot will now open for Zindzi & The Zillionaires.
All tickets contribute to Taronga’s work in wildlife conservation.
TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2024 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Proceeds contribute to the Litter Free Oceans campaign
FRIDAY 2 FEBRUARY
Meg Mac | Gates 6pm SELLING FAST!
Supported by Surely Shirley
SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY
Emma Memma | Lil’ Twilight – 10am SELLING FAST!
MC Benny Time
SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY
Bjorn Again | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT
SUNDAY 4 FEBRUARY
Bjorn Again | Gates 6pm
FRIDAY 9 FEBRUARY
Australian Rock Collective | Gates 6pm SELLING FAST!
Supergroup featuring members of Spiderbait, Powderfinger, Jet and You Am I
SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY
Comedy Gala | Gates 6pm
Featuring Celia Pacquola, Dave Hughes, Nikki Britton, Ivan Aristeguieta and MC Daniel Connell
SUNDAY 11 FEBRUARY
John Butler | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT
Supported by Velvet Trip
FRIDAY 16 FEBRUARY
Ball Park Music | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT
Supported by Ruby Jackson
SATURDAY 17 FEBRUARY
The Waifs | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT
Supported by Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham
THURSDAY 22 FEBRUARY
Drag Gala | Gates 6pm
Featuring Karen From Finance, Art Simone, Spankie Jackzon plus Jojo Zaho, Maxi Shield and many more!
SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY
James Morrison’s ‘From Swing To Soul’ | Gates 6pm
THURSDAY 29 FEBRUARY
The Cat Empire | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT
Supported by Steph Strings
FRIDAY 1 MARCH
The Cat Empire | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT
Supported by Steph Strings
SATURDAY 2 MARCH
Zindzi & The Zillionaires | Lil’ Twilight – 10am
Supported by The Vegetable Plot
SATURDAY 2 MARCH
The Whitlams | Gates 6pm SELLING FAST!
Featuring The Living End’s Scott Owen
Supported by Fanny Lumsden
