Twilight At Taronga Reveals Surely Shirley, Fanny Lumsden and Felicity Urquhart Will Open Summer Show - Noise11.com

Twilight at Taronga have revealed the artists opening for the Summer Concert Series for 2024. Surely Shirley joins Meg Mac, Felicity Urquhart joins The Waifs and Fanny Lumsden will open for The Whitlams.

The 2024 season kicks off on Friday with Meg Mac.

Also new to the event, Velvet Trip joins John Butler, Ruby Jackson will open for Ball Park Music, Steph Strings joins The Cat Empire and The Vegetable Plot will now open for Zindzi & The Zillionaires.

All tickets contribute to Taronga’s work in wildlife conservation.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2024 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Proceeds contribute to the Litter Free Oceans campaign

FRIDAY 2 FEBRUARY

Meg Mac | Gates 6pm SELLING FAST!

Supported by Surely Shirley

SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY

Emma Memma | Lil’ Twilight – 10am SELLING FAST!

MC Benny Time

SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY

Bjorn Again | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT

SUNDAY 4 FEBRUARY

Bjorn Again | Gates 6pm

FRIDAY 9 FEBRUARY

Australian Rock Collective | Gates 6pm SELLING FAST!

Supergroup featuring members of Spiderbait, Powderfinger, Jet and You Am I

SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY

Comedy Gala | Gates 6pm

Featuring Celia Pacquola, Dave Hughes, Nikki Britton, Ivan Aristeguieta and MC Daniel Connell

SUNDAY 11 FEBRUARY

John Butler | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT

Supported by Velvet Trip

FRIDAY 16 FEBRUARY

Ball Park Music | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT

Supported by Ruby Jackson

SATURDAY 17 FEBRUARY

The Waifs | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT

Supported by Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham

THURSDAY 22 FEBRUARY

Drag Gala | Gates 6pm

Featuring Karen From Finance, Art Simone, Spankie Jackzon plus Jojo Zaho, Maxi Shield and many more!

SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY

James Morrison’s ‘From Swing To Soul’ | Gates 6pm

THURSDAY 29 FEBRUARY

The Cat Empire | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT

Supported by Steph Strings

FRIDAY 1 MARCH

The Cat Empire | Gates 6pm SOLD OUT

Supported by Steph Strings

SATURDAY 2 MARCH

Zindzi & The Zillionaires | Lil’ Twilight – 10am

Supported by The Vegetable Plot

SATURDAY 2 MARCH

The Whitlams | Gates 6pm SELLING FAST!

Featuring The Living End’s Scott Owen

Supported by Fanny Lumsden

