Rob Thomas Reveals Full Australian Support Line-up For ‘The All Night Days Tour’ 2025 - Noise11.com

Rob Thomas has unveiled the complete roster of Australian support acts for his The All Night Days Tour, which will see the Matchbox Twenty frontman return to Australia in October and November 2025.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, who has built a second home in Australia thanks to decades of sold-out tours, says he wanted to give something back to the audiences who’ve always embraced him.

“I’ve always felt so supported by Australian audiences, and I love being able to give that support back to emerging and established artists here,” Rob said. “Each of these acts brings something special to the stage, and I can’t wait for fans to see them. Be sure to arrive at the shows early and check out this amazing talent.”

Perth – Siobhan Cotchin

The Perth leg will feature Siobhan Cotchin, one of Western Australia’s most acclaimed young singer-songwriters. Known for her heartfelt, country-infused rock sound, Cotchin has been compared to Phoebe Bridgers and Kasey Chambers. She recently supported Matchbox Twenty on their 2023 tour, earning praise for her poetic lyrics and commanding stage presence. Her 2022 EP Highway Song cemented her reputation as an artist to watch, blending Americana storytelling with a distinctly Australian voice.

Adelaide – Purée

Adelaide’s Purée will bring their dynamic four-piece rock sound to the AEC Theatre. Emerging from South Australia’s thriving live scene, Purée have been steadily building a reputation for their driving riffs, melodic hooks, and high-energy live performances. The band’s raw edge and tight musicianship make them a perfect match for the Adelaide crowd and a fitting opener for Thomas’ show.

Melbourne – Shannen James

Melbourne audiences will be treated to Shannen James, the indie-pop songwriter whose shimmering melodies and lyrical honesty have made her one of Victoria’s most talked-about new artists. With singles like Collide and Superstitious, James has carved out a reputation for creating heartfelt, radio-friendly pop, earning support slots with acts like Men I Trust and The Rubens. Her storytelling and emotive performances are set to light up the historic Forum Melbourne stage.

Sydney – Fanny Lumsden

Sydney gets a dose of ARIA-winning country-pop when Fanny Lumsden steps onstage. Lumsden, a three-time Golden Guitar Award winner, has become one of Australia’s most beloved live performers, renowned for her barnstorming tours across regional towns as much as her acclaimed studio albums. Her 2020 record Fallow debuted at No. 10 on the ARIA chart and won Best Country Album at the ARIA Awards. With her infectious energy and uplifting songs, she’ll be the perfect spark before Rob Thomas takes over the Enmore Theatre.

Brisbane – Boy & Bear, Eskimo Joe, Little Quirks, Sara Berki

The Brisbane finale at Sandstone Point Hotel will be a mini festival in itself. Fans will see Boy & Bear, the indie-folk band whose 2011 debut Moonfire went platinum and earned five ARIA Awards. Boy & Bear remain one of the country’s most enduring live acts, known for their lush harmonies and songs like Feeding Line and Southern Sun.

Joining them are ARIA Award-winning rock veterans Eskimo Joe, best known for hits Black Fingernails, Red Wine, Sarah and Foreign Land. With a career spanning more than two decades, Eskimo Joe bring anthemic energy and singalong favourites to the stage.

Also on the bill are Little Quirks, the Central Coast folk-pop trio of sisters Abbey and Mia Toole with their cousin Jaymi. Their soaring harmonies and lively acoustic arrangements have won them international attention.

Rising star Sara Berki rounds out the line-up. The Queensland country artist has had a breakthrough year with her chart-topping singles and growing reputation as one of the most exciting new voices in Australian music.

he All Night Days Tour will see Thomas perform his biggest solo hits including Lonely No More, Her Diamonds, Street Corner Symphony, alongside Matchbox Twenty classics and songs from his upcoming sixth solo album All Night Days.

The All Night Days Tour Dates

Fri 24 & Sat 25 Oct: Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre

Mon 27 Oct: Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Wed 29, Thurs 30 & Fri 31 Oct: Melbourne, Forum Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Mon 3 Nov (SOLD OUT), Tues 4 & Wed 5 Nov: Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Sat 8 Nov: Brisbane, Sandstone Point Hotel

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.

