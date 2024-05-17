How Fanny Lumdsen Is Approaching The Potency of The Fleetwood Mac Legacy Show - Noise11.com

Australian country star Fanny Lumsden wasn’t even born when Fleetwood Mac’s masterpiece ‘Rumours’ was released by in August she will go on tour with the challenge of channelling the potency of the Fleetwood Mac lyrics.

Fanny will star alongside Kav Temperely of Eskimo Joe, Charlie Collins and Karen Lee-Andrews for ‘Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’.

Fanny tells Noise11.com, “I’ve never seen them live. I obviously know the songs. They are such iconic songwriters and the band and their stories. The overall story I know, how the couple came together and then it all blew up and they came out with the ‘Rumours’ album. I know the basics”.

Watch the Noise11 Fanny Lumsden interview:

Fanny discovered the music of Fleetwood Mac through The Chicks and her husband Dan, who is also in her band, came into Mac via The Smashing Pumpkins. “For me I discovered ‘Landside’ through The Chicks, formerly The Dixie Chicks. They covered it and I loved them growing up. My husband, who is into heavier music, discovered the song through The Smashing Pumpkins. I think that speaks so much about their songwriting that it can bring these totally different genres and introduce you both into one band. It says a lot about that band and says a lot about their songs. I think that’s pretty cool”.

Fanny will perform the 2024 ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ shows in place of Lisa Mitchell you who in the 2023 line-up. “I get to come in and benefit from the decisions that have already been made so I do get to do ‘Landslide’ as well,” she says.

What was so incredible about Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ was that the two relationships in the band, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and John and Christine McVie, where both splitting as couple and the lyrics reflect the anger. Fanny says, “Its kind of powerful. Thinking about where that energy came from and when they were sitting down and when those songs were formed. Sometimes they were in the room staring at each other with all of those feelings inside and then coming out with a song like that. There is so much power in it and I am excited to bring that to life”.

Fanny can only hope Art never imitates Life for her. “My husband is in my band, and my brother is too. I just can’t imagine breaking up and doing what they did. I’m not sure I could do it”.

YESTERDAY’S GONE – 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sunday 25th August

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday 27th August

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Friday 30th August

Crown Theatre, Perth

Saturday 31st August

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Tuesday 3rd September

Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury

Thursday 5th September

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday 6th September,

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sunday 8th September

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Tuesday 10th September

Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Thursday 12th September

HOTA, Gold Coast QLD

Friday 12th September

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday 15th September

Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW

Tuesday 17th September

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Get tickets here.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

