Van Halen Trends On Twitter After Wolf Van Halen Calls Out Troll After Stupid Tweet Over His Name - Noise11.com

Van Halen was trending on Twitter today after a moronic troll called out Wolfgang Van Halen over his name.

Wolf, the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli, was accused of trading on the Van Halen name by some dickhead named Hank Stevenson @HankRStevenson, who accused him on social media of taking “advantage of their famous father’s last name and band name”.

“Van Halen is literally my fucking name you grape,” Wolf responded.

Van Halen is literally my fucking name you grape https://t.co/ceuP5axF1x — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) March 21, 2023

Wolf went on to say “How are some of you this stupid? We are doomed”.

The response blew up twitter and Mr Stevenson went into hiding.

“Looks like homie went private or his account got restricted or something who cares fuck that dude,” Wolf posted later.

Wolf Van Halen released his new song ‘Another Celebration at the End of the World’ this week.

“I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit. ‘Another Celebration At The End Of the World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can’t wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen

The album Mammoth II will be released August 4.

The track listing for Mammoth II is:

1. Right?

2. Like A Pastime

3. Another Celebration At The End Of The World

4. Miles Above Me

5. Take A Bow

6. Optimist

7. I’m Alright

8. Erase Me

9. Waiting

10. Better Than You

