Vans Warped Tour Makes A Comeback With Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup and Pennywise - Noise11.com

Vans Warped Tour Makes A Comeback With Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup and Pennywise

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2025

in News

The Vans Warped Festival will return in 2025 for the first time since with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup and Pennywise in a handful of first announced names.

The 2025 festival in Washington DC on June 14 and 15 2025, will also have Chandler Leighton, Dance Hall Crashers and Miss May I.

The first Vans Warped in 1995 had Guttermouth, L7 and Sublime. The first tour began on 21 June 1995 in Boise Idaho and ended 18 August in Detroit Michigan.

