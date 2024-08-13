Vegas Show Legends In Concerts Sets 2025 Melbourne Dates - Noise11.com

The annual Legends in Concert show from Las Vegas will make its annual pilgrimage to Palms at Crown again in January 2025.

Legends in Concert started on the Vegas strip in 1983.

The Australian Legends In Concert shows for 2025 will feature tributes to Freddie Mercury, Cher, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Cyndi Lauper and Stevie Wonder.

“We’re so thrilled to be returning to Melbourne for our ’Magnificent Seventh’ season, with six of the ’best of the best’ tribute artists in the world from our six previous seasons. They again will be performing at The Palms at Crown, in one of the finest and most intimate venues Legends in Concert has ever appeared in during its forty-two year history,” said Mark Kogan, General Manager for Special Events for Legends.

“The amazing and great Aussie audiences at The Palms at Crown have made Legends one of their favourite shows to attend, with the songs that make their hearts sing, their hands clap, and their bodies stand, with many dancing in their seats and in the aisles during and throughout the show. And with a special opening number this season, this high energy line up will get the show going from the first notes. We can’t wait to return this January,” Kogan said.

Legends in Concert – The Palms at Crown

Dates: Performance times: January 9 to 25, 2025

Wednesdays through Sundays 7.30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm

Venue: Price: The Palms at Crown, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.au

Tickets from $74.90 including the booking fee; there will also be a

transaction fee

Website: www.legendsinconcert.com

