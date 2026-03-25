Vika & Linda Share New Single That's How I Pray Ahead Of Where Do You Come From Album And Expanded National Tour - Noise11.com

Vika & Linda return with That’s How I Pray, offering a soulful preview of their forthcoming album Where Do You Come From while extending their already ambitious Australian tour

by Paul Cashmere

Vika & Linda have released a new single, That’s How I Pray, a deeply personal and spiritually grounded track that continues the narrative of their upcoming album Where Do You Come From, coming June 5.

Written during a songwriting retreat in the Whitsunday Islands, the song captures the restorative power of the ocean, a place the sisters associate with reflection, healing and quiet strength. For Vika Bull, the connection is instinctive and lifelong. The sea becomes both sanctuary and metaphor, a place where emotion can settle and clarity can surface.

“The ocean is kind of a place where we find some kind of peace,” Vika explains. “It’s where you can pray more or less. So that’s how it came about. Take me away, over and under the waves, because that’s how I pray.”

That’s How I Pray follows the title track Where Do You Come From, which introduced audiences to the thematic core of the album, identity, belonging and lived experience. Together, the songs signal a body of work that is among the most introspective of the duo’s career.

This new chapter is significant. While Vika & Linda have long been revered interpreters of songs, lending their unmistakable harmonies to the work of others, Where Do You Come From marks a return to original songwriting on a scale not seen since their 1996 album Princess Tabu. The creative shift was sparked during the writing of their 2022 memoir No Bull, which prompted a renewed examination of their lives, heritage and artistic voice.

Raised in suburban Melbourne with Tongan heritage, the sisters have spent decades navigating questions of identity, both personal and public. The album’s title reflects a question they have been asked throughout their lives, often with an expectation of an answer that extends beyond “Australia”. In reclaiming that narrative, the new material carries both emotional weight and quiet defiance.

Musically, That’s How I Pray leans into the gospel and soul traditions that have always underpinned Vika & Linda’s sound. Their voices, individually powerful and collectively transcendent, remain the focal point, supported by arrangements that allow space for nuance and expression. The track also continues their collaboration with key Australian songwriters and musicians, reinforcing their longstanding ties within the local industry.

Those connections date back to their breakthrough with Joe Camilleri’s band The Black Sorrows in the late 1980s, where their harmonies became central to songs like Chained To The Wheel and Harley & Rose. Their 1994 self titled debut, produced by Paul Kelly, further established them as one of Australia’s most important vocal acts, with material contributed by writers including Archie Roach and Mark Seymour.

Across the decades, Vika & Linda have maintained a reputation for authenticity and emotional depth. Their work has consistently drawn from gospel, soul and R&B influences, while remaining firmly grounded in Australian storytelling. With Where Do You Come From, they extend that legacy into a new phase, one shaped by reflection, maturity and creative renewal.

Alongside the release of That’s How I Pray, the duo has confirmed an expansion of their national tour, now stretching to 50 dates. New shows have been added in Wyong and across Tasmania, including Devonport, Launceston and Hobart, reflecting strong demand following the initial announcement.

The tour will see Vika & Linda perform with their band, The Bullettes, across metropolitan theatres and regional venues from May through October. The setlist is expected to draw from the new album alongside key moments from their extensive catalogue, offering audiences both familiarity and fresh perspective.

Vika & Linda Australian Tour 2026

29 May, Ringwood, Karralyka

30 May, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

31 May, Swan Hill, Town Hall

05 Jun, Wodonga, The Cube

06 Jun, Shepparton, Riverlinks Eastbank

07 Jun, Bendigo, The Capital

13 Jun, Melbourne, Recital Centre

18 Jun, Kyneton, Town Hall

19 Jun, Wangaratta, WPACC

25 Jun, Horsham, Town Hall

26 Jun, Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre

27 Jun, Frankston, Arts Centre

03 Jul, Tanunda, Barossa Arts Ctr

04 Jul, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

10 Jul, South Morang, PRACC

11 Jul, Geelong, Play House

12 Jul, Nunawading, The Round

16 Jul, Wagga Wagga, Civic Theatre

17 Jul, Canberra, Theatre

18 Jul, Batemans Bay, Bay Pavilions

24 Jul, Penrith, The Joan

25 Jul, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

26 Jul, Sutherland, The Pavilion

29 Jul, Dandenong, Drum Theatre

30 Jul, Narre Warren, Bunjil Place

31 Jul, Upwey, Burrinja Cult Ctr

07 Aug, Warragul, WGAC

08 Aug, Bairnsdale, Forge Theatre

15 Aug, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

16 Aug, Brisbane, The Tivoli

21 Aug, Hamilton, PAC

22 Aug, Warrnambool, Lighthouse Theatre

30 Aug, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

04 Sep, Moonee Ponds, Clocktower Ctr

05 Sep, Wonthaggi, Union Theatre

06 Sep, Queenscliff, Town Hall

12 Sep, Perth, Astor Theatre

13 Sep, Ravenswood, Hotel

18 Sep, Cairns, Tanks

19 Sep, Darwin, AANT Centre

01 Oct, Maryborough, Brolga Theatre

02 Oct, Caloundra, The Events Ctr

03 Oct, Cleveland, RPAC

08 Oct, Taree, MEC

09 Oct, Port Macquarie, The Glasshouse

10 Oct, Tamworth, Town Hall

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