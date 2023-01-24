Vince Gill Expected To Take On Extra Duties for Eagles Hotel California 2023 Tour - Noise11.com

Eagles “new guys”, country superstar Vince Gill, is expected to absorb additional spotlight duties when Eagles ‘Hotel California’ tour resumes in Portland in February.
Vince Gill joined Eagles in 2017 in place of the late Glenn Frey along with Glenn’s son Deacon but the two divided vocal duties. Deacon left Eagles in 2022.
On the last show of 2022, Vince took lead for ‘New Kid In Town’, ‘Try and Love Again’, ‘Take It To The Limit’, ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ and ‘Heartache Tonight’. Deacon had been singing lead of his dad’s songs ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Already Gone’, ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ and ‘Tequila Sunrise’. Vince picked up three of the songs with ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ going to Timothy B. Schmit.
The 2023 dates are still three weeks away and at this stage it is unclear if Eagles will stick to the format or modify the set.
Hotel California
Hotel California
New Kid in Town
Life in the Fast Lane
Wasted Time
Wasted Time (Reprise)
Victim of Love
Pretty Maids All in a Row
Try and Love Again
The Last Resort
Greatest Hits
Seven Bridges Road
Take It Easy
Peaceful Easy Feeling
One of These Nights
Take It to the Limit
Witchy Woman
In the City
I Can’t Tell You Why
Lyin’ Eyes
Tequila Sunrise
Life’s Been Good
The Boys of Summer
Funk #49
Heartache Tonight
Encore:
Rocky Mountain Way
Desperado
Already Gone
Best of My Love
Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2023 Tour Dates:
02/17 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
02/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
02/24 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
02/25 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
03/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/03 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
03/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
03/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
03/30 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/04 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
