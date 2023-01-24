Vince Gill Expected To Take On Extra Duties for Eagles Hotel California 2023 Tour - Noise11.com

Eagles “new guys”, country superstar Vince Gill, is expected to absorb additional spotlight duties when Eagles ‘Hotel California’ tour resumes in Portland in February.

Vince Gill joined Eagles in 2017 in place of the late Glenn Frey along with Glenn’s son Deacon but the two divided vocal duties. Deacon left Eagles in 2022.

On the last show of 2022, Vince took lead for ‘New Kid In Town’, ‘Try and Love Again’, ‘Take It To The Limit’, ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ and ‘Heartache Tonight’. Deacon had been singing lead of his dad’s songs ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Already Gone’, ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ and ‘Tequila Sunrise’. Vince picked up three of the songs with ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ going to Timothy B. Schmit.

The 2023 dates are still three weeks away and at this stage it is unclear if Eagles will stick to the format or modify the set.

Hotel California

Hotel California

New Kid in Town

Life in the Fast Lane

Wasted Time

Wasted Time (Reprise)

Victim of Love

Pretty Maids All in a Row

Try and Love Again

The Last Resort

Greatest Hits

Seven Bridges Road

Take It Easy

Peaceful Easy Feeling

One of These Nights

Take It to the Limit

Witchy Woman

In the City

I Can’t Tell You Why

Lyin’ Eyes

Tequila Sunrise

Life’s Been Good

The Boys of Summer

Funk #49

Heartache Tonight

Encore:

Rocky Mountain Way

Desperado

Already Gone

Best of My Love

Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2023 Tour Dates:

02/17 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

02/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

02/24 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

02/25 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

03/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/03 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

03/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/30 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/04 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

