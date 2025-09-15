Vince Neil Opens Up About Stroke and His Fight Back to the Stage - Noise11.com

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil is back on stage in Las Vegas, but just nine months ago the band’s future was in doubt. The 64-year-old singer revealed that he suffered a stroke the day after Christmas in 2024, a health scare that left him unable to walk and forced the band to postpone the start of their Las Vegas residency.

Neil told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the stroke came out of nowhere. “I went to bed Christmas night feeling fine. I woke up and my whole left side went out. I had a stroke,” he said. Doctors warned he might never perform again. Neil didn’t accept that. “They said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage. I said, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’”

Recovery was a slow climb. At first, he needed help with basic tasks. Then came a wheelchair, a walker, a cane – and finally walking on his own again after months of therapy. “I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough,” Neil said. “But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.”

Through it all, his voice stayed strong. That gave him something to hold on to while retraining his body. “You try to walk, but it doesn’t come out right.

It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs. But I wasn’t going to let that stop me.”

The band had told fans only that Neil was recovering from a “medical procedure.” Now the singer has made clear just how serious things really were.

On September 12, Neil returned to the stage at Virgin Hotels Theater with Mötley Crüe to kick off their delayed residency. “It’s been tough, but I’m back. I’m 90-, 95-percent to where I was before, and it’s going to be great,” he said before opening night.

The residency will feature a long set list that mixes deep cuts with the band’s biggest hits. “It takes you through the full Mötley Crüe lifestyle. I’m going to push through the best I can,” Neil said.

Mötley Crüe have released a new compilation:

From The Beginning – Tracklist

Live Wire

Take Me To The Top

Shout At The Devil

Looks That Kill

Too Young To Fall In Love

Smokin’ In The Boys Room

Home Sweet Home

Girls, Girls, Girls

Wild Side

Dr. Feelgood

Without You

Kickstart My Heart

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

Primal Scream

Afraid LP Only

Saints Of Los Angeles

The Dirt (Est. 1981)

Dogs Of War

Cancelled LP Only

Home Sweet Home (featuring Dolly Parton) – New

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)