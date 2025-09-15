 Vince Neil Opens Up About Stroke and His Fight Back to the Stage - Noise11.com
Vince Neil Opens Up About Stroke and His Fight Back to the Stage

September 15, 2025

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil is back on stage in Las Vegas, but just nine months ago the band’s future was in doubt. The 64-year-old singer revealed that he suffered a stroke the day after Christmas in 2024, a health scare that left him unable to walk and forced the band to postpone the start of their Las Vegas residency.

Neil told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the stroke came out of nowhere. “I went to bed Christmas night feeling fine. I woke up and my whole left side went out. I had a stroke,” he said. Doctors warned he might never perform again. Neil didn’t accept that. “They said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage. I said, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’”

Recovery was a slow climb. At first, he needed help with basic tasks. Then came a wheelchair, a walker, a cane – and finally walking on his own again after months of therapy. “I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough,” Neil said. “But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.”

Through it all, his voice stayed strong. That gave him something to hold on to while retraining his body. “You try to walk, but it doesn’t come out right.

It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs. But I wasn’t going to let that stop me.”

The band had told fans only that Neil was recovering from a “medical procedure.” Now the singer has made clear just how serious things really were.

On September 12, Neil returned to the stage at Virgin Hotels Theater with Mötley Crüe to kick off their delayed residency. “It’s been tough, but I’m back. I’m 90-, 95-percent to where I was before, and it’s going to be great,” he said before opening night.

The residency will feature a long set list that mixes deep cuts with the band’s biggest hits. “It takes you through the full Mötley Crüe lifestyle. I’m going to push through the best I can,” Neil said.

Mötley Crüe have released a new compilation:

From The Beginning – Tracklist
Live Wire
Take Me To The Top
Shout At The Devil
Looks That Kill
Too Young To Fall In Love
Smokin’ In The Boys Room
Home Sweet Home
Girls, Girls, Girls
Wild Side
Dr. Feelgood
Without You
Kickstart My Heart
Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)
Primal Scream
Afraid LP Only
Saints Of Los Angeles
The Dirt (Est. 1981)
Dogs Of War
Cancelled LP Only
Home Sweet Home (featuring Dolly Parton) – New

