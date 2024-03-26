Vincent Bonham of Raydio Dies At Age 67 - Noise11.com

Vincent Bonham, a founding member of Raydio with Ray Parker Jr in 1977, has died at the age of 67.

Raydio released four albums from 1978 to 1981 before Ray Parker departed for a solo career.

Raydio had their first hit with their first single ‘Jack and Jill’ in 1978 which reached no 8 in the USA and no 4 in Australia.

‘You Can’t Change That’ in 1979 reached no 9 in the USA and no 6 in Australia.

‘A Woman Needs Love (Just Like You Do)’ reached no 4 in the USA and no 47 in Australia.

After Raydio, Vincent Bonham also recorded with Jimmie Vaughan, B.B. King and Keb’ Mo’.

In a statement his cousin Mittie Davis Jones said, “My cousin, Vincent Bonham, passed away this morning in Westland, Michigan. He was a talent multi-instrumentalist and a founding member of the award-winning vocal group, Raydio, in the 70s. Most of his life was spent in the Los Angeles area. He went on to perform with various other artists including B.B. King, Chaka Khan, Keb’Mo’, and Evelyn Champagne King. Over the years, he acquired many caring friends and maintained loving relationships with his family.

May God bless and keep Vincent Bonham in his loving arms”.

The Noise11 Ray Parker Jr interview

